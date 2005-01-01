I just wanted to take a moment to reflect on the many notable highlights and achievements that Seeking Alpha contributors had in 2022.

Despite last year’s challenging market correction, SA’s contributors continued to provide insightful, timely, and valuable investment advice to millions of like-minded investors each day. In fact, over the course of the year, SA contributors published more than 55,000 articles on a variety of stocks, bonds, ETFs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and many other investment opportunities.

Regardless of the volatility and uncertainty that came, contributors – both bulls and bears – continued delivering high-quality, in-depth research and commentary to help investors make informed decisions. And with nearly 10,000 unique tickers covered last year – easily outpacing Wall Street coverage – SA continued to cement itself as the go-to place for investment research.

And now, without further ado, here’s a look at some impressive metrics that SA contributors had last year.

By The Numbers

Contributors that received the most comments on one article in 2022

In what is likely a record — I'm still looking into this — SA contributor Publius currently has amassed 24,600+ comments on his CVR Partners article. Looking closer, and according to my estimates, the comments come out to roughly five million words, which to put that into perspective, is the equivalent of 40,000 tweets, or 4,920 financial reports.

Following Publius, Victor Dergunov had 10,000 comments when he wrote about his first-hand experience dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Steven Fiorillo had 3,200+ comments on his Tesla article.

Contributors who wrote the most comments in 2022

As it’s been said many times, one of the best things about SA is the comments section and as a former contributor myself, I couldn't agree more. With so much value and wisdom shared from contributors and users, I wanted to highlight PendragonY, Brad Thomas, and Stone Fox Capital for combining to leave nearly 27,000 comments last year.

As a reminder, there are many advantages to engaging in the comments section on articles, as author Q&A provides additional insights, helps generate new ideas for future articles, and attracts more followers too.

Contributors with the most/new followers in 2022

Writing great and consistent articles and engaging in the comment section is the best way to grow a following on SA – and these contributors did just that. The trio combined for more than 46,000 new followers with both Brad and Dividend Sensei surpassing the 100,000 follower milestone. Congratulations Brad and Dividend Sensei on this achievement and an early congratulations to Rida who is knocking on the door with 99,700 followers.

Contributors who wrote the most articles in 2022

When it comes to content, Hoya Capital, Daniel Jones, and JR Research led the way as the trio combined for nearly 2,700 articles last year. Despite the high volume, each of these contributors maintained SA’s high standard for article quality.

As always, we encourage contributors to provide follow-up coverage on companies they cover and to also branch out and cover other industries or sectors that interest them.

Contributors with the most Top Ideas in 2022

“Top Ideas” represent the best of the best on SA. These articles are high-conviction long or short ideas that provide asymmetric risk/reward opportunities. Congratulations to SA veteran contributor Thomas Lott with six Top Idea selections with his most recent Top Idea up 23% since being published at the end of December.

Contributors who received the most Editors’ Picks in 2022

Similar to Top Ideas, Editors’ Picks are awarded to contributors for outstanding and in-depth articles. And although JR Research is a relative newcomer on SA – starting in 2021 – the team has hit the ground running and received the most Editors’ Picks with 64 in 2022.

Contributors with the most article likes in 2022

Dividends, Dividends, Dividends! SA readers love reading about them so it was no surprise that the Top 3 contributors with the most likes this past year all wrote about dividend opportunities. Congratulations Rida on the top spot.

Contributors with the most page views in 2022

Back-to-back! SA Contributor Rida Morwa – who started publishing on SA in 2015 – claimed the top spot for page views this past year with nearly 10 million.

Earliest SA contributor that is still publishing today

John Hussman: 17 years!

Congratulations to longtime contributor John Hussman for continuing to publish on SA. John started writing in 2005 and was one of the first contributors to share his ideas on the platform.

Thank you to all of our contributors for helping to make SA the go-to place for investment research. While market volatility has been unprecedented the last few years – especially during the market correction in 2022 – contributors stepped up to the challenge to provide analysis and commentary on a broad range of topics to help keep investors informed and to help them navigate the challenging market.

If you are interested in becoming a contributor and sharing your ideas with our worldwide audience, click here to get started. With many benefits, such as free SA Premium for articles published, there’s never been a better time to become a contributor.