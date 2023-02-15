Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 15, 2023 2:30 PM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference February 15, 2023 9:15 AM ET

Company Participants

David Keffer - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Cai Von Rumohr - Cowen and Company

Cai Von Rumohr

We're delighted to have -- I think it's our 45th (ph) A&D conference. And as many of you know, we used to do it in New York, but we decided to move to DC, so that Mohammed (ph) can come to the mountain as opposed to vice versa. And we're delighted to kick-off with Northrop Grumman, and we have from Northrop Dave Keffer, CFO. And Dave is going to make a couple of comments, and then we're going to have the discussion. David?

David Keffer

Thanks, Cai. Good morning, everyone. Good to see everyone down here in Northern Virginia where we call home. A couple of quick statements I need to make upfront. First, we're going to make some forward-looking statements today and those statements involve risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties can be found in our SEC filings. We may also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, and you can find a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures within our most recent earnings release.

Okay. So with that, let me just provide a quick overview and then happy to jump into questions, Cai. So I'm sure many of you saw our recent results for Q4 and 2022 in aggregate. Certainly, we were proud of the year that we delivered in 2022, and we're excited about the year we're kicking off in '23.

Just a couple of quick metrics there. In '22, we delivered another year of book-to-bill over 1.0 this time at 1.07, trailing four year book-to-bill is about 1.2%. And you can see the underlying backlog growth that is supporting what we see as

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.