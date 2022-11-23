Target: A Well-Managed Retail Business

Feb. 15, 2023 3:38 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)AMZN, WMT
Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
411 Followers

Summary

  • During FYE 2022, 11 brands owned by Target delivered over $1 billion in revenues.
  • About a third of Target's FYE 2022 revenues were derived from the company´s owned and exclusive brands.
  • Target's back-ended maturity profile gives it tremendous financial flexibility to continue increasing dividends and pursuing share buybacks.

A Target store in Houston, Texas, USA on March 13, 2022.

JHVEPhoto

Company Description and Investment Thesis

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a general merchandise retailer that operates physical stores and an online platform. The company´s business model is based on offering a wide range of products, including beauty and household essentials, food & beverage, home

Target FY2022 Highlights

Target FY2022 Highlights (Target Investor Relations)

Target Financial Highlights

Target Financial Highlights (Company Annual Reports & Seeking Alpha)

Target Shareholder Returns

Target Shareholder Returns (Company Annual Reports and Seeking Alpha)

Target Debt Maturity Profile

Target Debt Maturity Profile (Company´s FY2022 Annual Report)

Target Debt Repayment Schedule

Target Debt Repayment Schedule (Company´s FY2022 Annual Report)

Target Forecast

Target Forecast (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
411 Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst with a background in banking. Throughout my career, I have gained a vast knowledge of credit risk and financial analysis. In my previous role at one of the largest banks in Europe, I was responsible for monitoring a portfolio of over 100 international corporates, which included tasks such as credit analysis, financial analysis, internal ratings, etc. I am a well-educated and passionate finance professional, holding a Master's degree in economics. Over the past four years, I have written over 100 credit rationales for the bank's risk department on international corporates. I am highly skilled in analyzing financial data and identifying risk factors, and I am committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the finance industry. Overall, I am confident in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to assist with investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.