As you may know, I’m in the process of writing my new book, REITs For Dummies, in which I will be covering the entire real estate investment trust ("REIT") sector from soup to nuts.

This weekend, I finished the Lodging REIT content which is always an interesting sector to research given the fact that my grandfather once owned motels.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, he owned and operated two motels in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One was called T&C Court and the other one was called Ocean Pines Motor Court.

It just so happened that he was in the right place at the right time, as Myrtle Beach began to take off during the 1960s as a result of the new Interstates that were constructed across the U.S.

I’ve always been intrigued by the thought of owning nice a hotel or resort. Just thinking about owning a beachfront hotel in Florida makes me excited.

Unfortunately, not all of us have the resources to own that dream property. Lodging REITs provide a more reasonable and affordable way to invest in those luxury hotels.

During the pandemic, hotel and other hospitality industries suffered the most, and investors’ confidence in this sector has not been fully restored. However, looking at how these four lodging REITs are making progress toward recovery, I believe they will come back really strong in the future.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN)

Summit Hotel Properties is a REIT that focuses on owning primarily premium-branded, select-service hotels. They have over 100 lodging assets with more than 15,000 guest rooms, located across 43 different markets.

Guest preferences change over time, and more recently preferences towards experiential travel and non-traditional accommodation types have been emerging. Following this trend, Summit Hotel Properties is now expanding their reach into Glamping (a form of camping) properties.

To support their operation and growth plan, Summit Hotel Properties maintains a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity. They have over $400 M liquidity available to them. The average length to maturity of the debt is 2.9 years, and the pro forma weighted average cost of debt is 4.8%.

The current valuation metrics for Summit Hotel Properties are favorable. The P/AFFO is at 12/6x and P/FFO is at 8.6x. Analysts are forecasting funds from operations ("FFO") growth of 18% in 2023, and iREIT is targeting shares to return 25% over the next 12 months.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a REIT that invests in hotel properties located primarily within major U.S. cities with an emphasis on major gateway coastal markets. They have more than 50 hotels and resorts in 15 different urban and resort markets.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a solid balance sheet and well-managed debt maturity schedule. They have a diversified capital structure with bank term loan & facility, unsecured notes, mortgage debt, and convertible notes, and their debt maturity schedule is very well spread over the next several years. The weighted average interest rate is at 3.5%, and the majority (79%) of their debt is fixed rate.

After having a tough 2021 along with the wider hotel industry, Pebblebrook has been making a solid recovery in the past year or so. Their RevPAR was up 45.9% compared to 2021, and same-property total revenues exceeded 2021 by 44.2% (also exceeded 2019 numbers by 2.5%).

Their valuation is attractive at P/AFFO of 13.6x and P/FFO of 9.4x. Analysts are forecasting growth of 22% in 2023, and our total return forecast is 25% over the next 12 months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts is the second-largest publicly traded lodging REIT, with a diversified portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant real estate value. They have 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts, with 29k competitively positioned rooms, and 88% of the rooms are in luxury and upper-upscale segments.

Park Hotels & Resorts has continued their recovery from the pandemic era and made strong progress.

Also, they had an action-filled quarter at the end of last year. Park Hotels & Resorts sold 3 hotels between July and October for $58 M to raise capital for future deals and improvements of portfolio.

The occupancy rate of their hotels and resorts was 71.7%. They repurchased 12 M shares of common stock for $218 M, indicating the management’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a fortified balance sheet with ample liquidity. Their balance sheet provides flexibility for growth while providing protection against a potential recession.

The debt maturity schedule is very well spread over the next several years, and the weighted average maturity of consolidated debt is at 4.0 years. Park Hotels & Resorts has $1.9 B liquidity available to them. Since 2020, they successfully raised over $2.1 B of corporate debt with proceeds used to pay-down near-term maturities and boost liquidity.

The dividend payment of Park Hotels & Resorts is safe at this point, with AFFO payout ratio of 18.90% and FFO payout ratio of 12.75%. By operating within markets that are well-insulated from over-supply and following a compelling growth plan, I believe Park Hotels & Resorts will continue their strong operation. I don’t expect them to be in financial trouble.

Right now, their valuation metrics (P/AFFO of 15.1x and P/FFO of 9.64x) are compelling as well. As viewed below, analysts are forecasting growth of 20% in 2023 and 18% in 2024, and we’re modeling annual returns of 20% over 12 months.

Risks

As the Federal Reserve maintains a hawkish stance and continues to raise the interest rate, the mortgage rate has been staying at a high level and putting pressure on the real estate market.

In these types of markets, the bid-ask spreads often get wider and make real estate transactions harder. Simply speaking, the buyer and seller are often not on the same page, and, therefore, it’s harder to reach an agreement.

Thus, the divesture plans and acquisition plans that these REITs have in mind may not happen, and they may have to adjust their plans.

As mentioned, the Federal Reserve keeps on raising interest rates, and the economy may tip into a recession. In a recessionary environment, people often cut their leisure and travel expenses, and hotel industries often suffer from these tighter spending behaviors.

Conclusion

Owning a nice luxury hotel is a dream for many real estate investors.

How could you resist the prospect of a hotel on a piece of the Californian beach or the center of New York City?

But not all of us have the resources to own these hotels, and Lodging REITs provide a much more affordable and lower risk way to own a piece of top notch hotels around the world and collect dividends.

In the past year or so, the leisure and travel industry has been making a strong comeback, and their operations are getting stronger.

At this point, these Lodging REITs haven’t fully regained the confidence back from investors yet, so their stock prices remain low.

However, as things steadily head back to normal, I believe they will come back strong. So, investors should take a look at them before everyone else does.