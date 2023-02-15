Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 3:01 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.32K Followers

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Coody - VP, IR

Rick Muncrief - President and CEO

Clay Gaspar - COO

Jeff Ritenour - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

Nitin Kumar - Mizuho Securities

Scott Gruber - Citigroup

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Operator

Welcome to Devon Energy’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. This call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Scott Coody, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Scott Coody

Good morning. And thank you to everyone for joining us on the call today. Last night we issued an earnings release and presentation that cover our results for the quarter and our outlook for Devon in 2023. Throughout the call today, we will make references to the earnings presentation to support prepared remarks, and these slides can be found on our website. Also joining me on the call today are Rick Muncrief, our President and CEO; Clay Gaspar, our Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Ritenour, our Chief Financial Officer; and a few other members of our senior management team.

Comments today will include plans, forecasts and estimates that are forward-looking statements under U.S. securities law. These comments are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Please take note of the cautionary language and risk factors provided in our SEC filings and earnings materials. With that, I'll turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Muncrief

Thank you, Scott. It's great to be here this morning. We appreciate everyone taking the time to join

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.