Sabre Corporation (SABR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 3:12 PM ETSabre Corporation (SABR), SABRP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Roberts - Sr. Director of Investor Relations

Sean Menke - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Kurt Ekert - President

Mike Randolfi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Broome - Mizuho Group

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Victor Cheng - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Sabre Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Olivia and I will be your operator. As a reminder, please note today’s call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to the Senior Director of Investor Relations, Brian Roberts. Please go ahead, sir.

Brian Roberts

Thanks, Olivia, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Sabre's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. This morning we issued an earnings press release, which is available on our website @investors.sabre.com. A slide presentation, which accompanies today's prepared remarks, is also available during this call on the Sabre Investor Relations webpage. A replay of today's call will be available on our website later this morning.

We would like to advise you that our comments contain forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs or expectations about future events, including the duration and effects of COVID-19, industry and recovery trends, benefits from our technology transformation and commercial and strategic arrangements, our financial outlook and targets, expected revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, costs and expenses, cost savings, margins and liquidity among others. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made on today's conference call. More information on these risks and uncertainties is contained in our earnings release issued this morning in our SEC filings, including our Q3 2022 Form 10-Q and 2021 Form 10-K.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.