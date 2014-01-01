I have good news and bad news. Let's start with the bad news first:
This is a preliminary estimate. Finalized estimate will be out later this week.
While this is clearly bearish, readers should note that this was expected. As we entered into 2023, we wrote here and here about the importance of surviving Q1. Inventories were expected to build, so none of this is a surprise. And while the pace of the build, especially crude (more on this later), is clearly bearish, we do hope the next segment gives you a better insight into how we are thinking about the path going forward.
Now for the good news:
Starting this week, product storage on a seasonality basis drops ~35 million bbls over the next 6 weeks. Even taking into account some implied demand weakness, we have likely seen a peak in product storage for this year.
You can also see this illustrated in our U.S. oil production tracking sheet:
Notice how after every wild spike, the modified adjustment drops? That's because there is usually some error that occurred in the EIA dataset, and the correction comes in the following weeks.
What's likely going to happen is that EIA will surprise to the downside vs our crude storage build estimate. We've seen this "compensation" mechanism time and time again when the modified adjustment spikes wildly.
For oil bulls, the key is to survive Q1. Q1 is showing oil inventories build as expected. Low refinery throughput in the U.S. throughout January coupled with low crude exports have resulted in hefty crude builds. And as we go through the rest of the refinery maintenance season, U.S. crude storage will continue to build.
As of this writing, incoming U.S. crude exports are expected to start trending higher in the coming weeks. China's return to the physical oil market has also cleaned up much of the recent overhang and should result in even higher U.S. crude exports down the road.
So while U.S. crude storage will enter May/June time period at a very high level, the potential draw down the road is equally as great. Our preliminary estimate shows that U.S. crude storage will peak somewhere between ~495 to ~505 million bbls. Afterward, if our implied balance calculation is correct, then US crude will mimic something similar to what we saw in H2 2022 (-0.6 million b/d).
By year-end 2023, we could see U.S. crude storage return to as low as ~400 million bbls.
For now, the key is to survive Q1. We need to see product storage draws in the coming weeks to confirm we are on the right track. In addition, the recent strengthening signs on the physical oil market front are encouraging, but more is needed.
For readers, higher backwardation + product storage draws will indicate we will indeed see the light at the end of the tunnel. If not, then we have to do a full reassessment.
