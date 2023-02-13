Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 3:27 PM ETYamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF), YAMHY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.31K Followers

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:YAMHF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2023 1:05 AM ET

Company Participants

Yoshihiro Hidaka - President and Representative Director

Shitara Motofumi - Director

Conference Call Participants

Yoshihiro Hidaka

Hello, everyone. I am Hidaka. Thank you very much for joining FY 2022 business results meeting of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. today.

At first, I'd like to express my sincere appreciation for all stakeholders who support our activities in this difficult environment. I deeply apologize for the inconvenience this caused to customers by continued production delay and inventory shortages.

Now let me explain the outline of the business results. Please turn to Page 4. In FY 2022, in addition to the robust demand, promotion of breakeven point management and price pass-through with the cost increase, benefited by foreign exchange, the company surpassed ¥2 trillion in net sales and ¥200 billion in operating income for the first time. As for the financial structure, we established a stable financial base, exceeding the midterm plan target in all indicators, with operating margin, 10%; ROE, 18.7%; ROIC, 11.9%; and ROA, 11.2%.

As for the outlook for 2023, regarding the external environment, despite the temporary lull in soaring freight costs, we assumed the continued rise in labor and material costs in our plan. Semiconductor shortage will gradually recover for the end of the year, but still short supply against the demand will continue for some time.

By business, in Land Mobility business, with strong demand in motorcycles in emerging markets, sales will increase. And the fixed price hike from last year will continue. In Marine Products business, the robust demand for large outboard motors in Europe and North America will continue. In Robotics business, automotive demand will remain firm. And the Chinese domestic demand and the CapEx demand, which have been sluggish since last year, will recover in the second half of

