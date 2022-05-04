Palantir, My Top Stock For 2023, Is Just Getting Started

Feb. 15, 2023 4:29 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)2 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Summary

Summary

  • Palantir crashed by a staggering 87% from its post-IPO high to its recent low below $6.
  • I said that Palantir's ideal buy-in range would be around $5-$7, and the company has skyrocketed by more than 50% since.
  • Now that the company provided better-than-expected earnings, its stock should continue advancing.
  • Long term, Palantir has enormous potential, and the stock can appreciate severalfold in the next few years.
Business Leaders Converge In Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen And Company Annual Meeting

Scott Olson

As investors digested the company's blockbuster earnings report, Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) stock skyrocketed by more than 20%. In my most recent note on Palantir, I said that the $5-$7 range was the ultimate buy-in point for one

PLTR

PLTR (StockCharts.com)

Highlights

Highlights (static.seekingalpha.com)

FY highlights

FY highlights (static.seekingalpha.com)

EPS estimates

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
40.32K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Comments (2)

