Scott Olson

As investors digested the company's blockbuster earnings report, Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) stock skyrocketed by more than 20%. In my most recent note on Palantir, I said that the $5-$7 range was the ultimate buy-in point for one of the most undervalued companies globally. Since Palantir achieved its bottom at around $6, its share price has appreciated by more than 55%. I increased my Palantir position several times around the $7-$8 range, making the stock a core holding in the All-Weather Portfolio.

PLTR: 2-Year Chart

PLTR (StockCharts.com)

Palantir's stock experienced one of the most spectacular declines ever seen in a dominant, growing, market-leading company under no threat of financial danger or stress. Nevertheless, Palantir's stock went through a remarkable decline of approximately 87% from peak to trough. Moreover, despite the recent rebound, Palantir's stock is still about 80% below the company's post-IPO high of around $45. The good news is that the stock is on the verge of a significant breakout and may soon move up to the $12-$15 range.

Also, the wild price action in Palantir's stock has troubled some investors since going public. However, the stock had severe dilution, hype, FOMO, and overvaluation issues around its top and subsequent highs. Now the stock is in a much different, more stable place, and Palantir is a more mature public company. Moreover, Palantir has enormous growth and profitability potential. The company provided a glimpse into its future potential during its most recent earnings announcement.

Palantir - Leading The War In Ukraine

Palantir's software enables the Ukrainian military to accurately target tanks, artillery, and other more significant military targets. The U.S. supplies effective intelligence to Ukrainian forces, and the Ukrainian army utilizes crucial data to target and neutralize numerous generals and other high-ranking Russian army officers. U.S. intelligence, targeting capabilities, and other advanced technologies enable Ukraine to stay alive in its fight for freedom. Palantir helps Ukraine obtain key objectives while staying ahead of the competition, staying on the cutting edge, and fighting on the front lines. Also, Palantir should continue its involvement and expand its influence in the geopolitical sphere in future years.

Palantir - Not Your Ordinary Company

Palantir is different from your ordinary company, and the company comes out with exciting results in unexpected instances. We can see this phenomenon in Palantir's recent earnings report. While many companies missed their estimates and reported excessive losses, Palantir beat on top and bottom line estimates.

Q4 Highlights

Highlights (static.seekingalpha.com)

Palantir achieved quarterly GAAP profitability for the first time, illustrating that the company has the potential to become increasingly profitable as it advances. Revenue (Q4) was $509 million, outpacing last year's number by 18%. The company also posted a very healthy 22% adjusted operating margin in Q4. Additionally, Palantir provided solid outlooks for future years. Yet, the company's stance may be modest, giving Palantir a higher probability of surpassing future earnings reports. Therefore, there are many positive takeaways from Palantir's recent earnings report, and the full-year numbers look just as strong, if not better.

FY 2022 Highlights

FY highlights (static.seekingalpha.com)

Palantir's U.S. business experienced massive growth, increasing revenues by 32% to $1.2 billion in 2022. Moreover, Palantir's commercial side of the business boomed, delivering 67% revenue growth YoY. Additionally, the customer count increased by 55% YoY, closed deals climbed by 61%, and Palantir maintained its healthy 22% adjusted operating margin throughout last year. I see excellent numbers and a relatively small enterprise transitioning into a solid, profitable public company. Palantir's robust, stable, and increasing profitability trend should persist, enabling the company's stock price to move much higher in the coming years.

Palantir - Not That Expensive Anymore

It's true. Now that Palantir is around $9, it's substantially more expensive than when the price was at $6. However, the short-term distortion of its price may be short-lived. First, I want to underline that Palantir has returned below its IPO price days. Moreover, Palantir is trading at only around seven times forward sales estimates and has the potential to become increasingly more profitable in future years.

EPS Estimates May Be Too Conservative

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com)

Most analysts believe Palantir will deliver $0.20-$0.30 EPS this year and the next. However, we're seeing Palantir illustrate higher profitability than projected, and this trend of outperforming the estimates could continue. Moreover, if Palantir can surpass estimates and produce unexpected profitability when the economy is in a "challenging" phase, think of what Palantir will do when the economy gets hot again. Palantir's commercial business could increase significantly and much more than expected. Therefore, the company's stock price will benefit considerably in the coming years. I suspect Palantir could be close to $20 by year's end. Provided the stock was at around $6 at the start of the year, a potential 233% gain is significant, making Palantir a top stock-to-own contender for 2023.

Here's where Palantir's stock price could be in future years:

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Revenue Bs $2.25 $2.85 $3.65 $4.67 $5.98 $7.59 $9.48 Revenue growth 18% 26% 27% 28% 28% 27% 25% EPS $.20 $.29 $.44 $.65 $.94 $1.31 1.77 EPS growth 300% 45% 50% 47% 45% 40% 35% Forward P/E 31 32 33 35 34 33 30 Stock price $9 $14 $21 $33 $52 $59 $70 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

Risks to Palantir

Despite my bullish outlook for Palantir, market participants should consider several potential risks associated with this investment. The company's earnings are minimal and may not increase as much as I envision. Moreover, if the company's growth picture were to turn less bullish, the stock could head lower. Also, if Palantir lost favor with the government or had a data breach, the stock could experience a notable decline. So, please think about these and other risks carefully before investing in Palantir.