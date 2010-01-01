Ambarella: Taking Chips Off The Table

Feb. 15, 2023 4:32 PM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Ambarella, Inc.'s shares have seen a decent recovery as of late.
  • Ambarella underlying results remain lackluster amidst supply chain issues and waning demand, after encouraging trends in 2021.
  • Beware of the potential, I fail to have conviction as the promise is not showing up in the Ambarella, Inc. results yet.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

In March of last year I concluded that investments were set to pay off in the case of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) as the company spent tremendous amounts of money on R&D in order to expand

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
23.02K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Looking to sell out >$100

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.