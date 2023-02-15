Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (CPAC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 3:33 PM ETCementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 15, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Claudia Bustamante - Investor Relations Manager

Humberto Nadal - Chief Executive Officer

Manuel Ferreyros - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Claudia Bustamante - IR

Babatunde Ojo - CFA, Portfolio Manager

Francisco Suarez - Scotiabank

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Cementos Pacasmayo Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Claudia Bustamante. Ma'am, the floor is yours.

Claudia Bustamante

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Mr. Humberto Nadal, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Manuel Ferreyros, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Nadal will begin our call with an overview of the quarter, focusing primarily on our strategic outlook for the short and medium term. Mr. Pereira will then follow with additional commentary on our financial results. We'll then turn the call over to your questions.

Please note that this call will include certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, trends and other matters that are not historical facts and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. Descriptions of these risks are set forth in the company's regulatory filings.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Humberto Nadal.

Humberto Nadal

Thank you, Claudia. Welcome, everyone, to today's conference call, and thank you for joining us today. This quarter, we continue to focus on our strategy, which has led us to deliver outstanding results. During 2022, we achieved over 9% growth in revenues and a similar level growth in EBITDA year-over-year.

