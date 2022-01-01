Abbott Acquires Cardiovascular Systems: Key Takeaways For Investors

Feb. 15, 2023 4:57 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT), CSII
Enterprising Investors profile picture
Enterprising Investors
3.18K Followers

Summary

  • Abbott Laboratories expands its cardiovascular pipeline with the relatively small acquisition of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
  • Cardiovascular Systems investors get a way out of a cash-burning stock at a decent price. The timing of the deal is opportunistic for Abbott.
  • Abbott offers a strong growth path of 8%+ organic growth over the next couple of years. This acquisition doesn't change that view immediately.

Cardiologist doctor examine patient heart functions and blood vessel on virtual interface. Medical technology and healthcare treatment to diagnose heart disorder and disease of cardiovascular system.

ipopba

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a healthcare growth company with an excellent track record. It showed strong and profitable growth in the past. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) opens up new growth paths for Abbott.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Abbott's shares can

CSII Product Pipeline

Investor Presentation (Cardiovascular Systems)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Enterprising Investors profile picture
Enterprising Investors
3.18K Followers
In short: focus on free cash flow growth, GARP, value, thorough analysis, and a lot of common sense. I follow value investing principles and do my research through publicly accessible knowledge. I look for stocks trading below their actual value. Buying at the right time and holding shares for a long time leads to attractive profits. All expressions are my own. I do not represent a company. I cover stocks worldwide, mainly in North America and Europe. All my experience in stock picking comes from reading books and articles. Any investments you would take after a piece or discussions with me are your own responsibility. You should do your own due diligence before an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any investments you would take after a piece or discussions with me are your responsibility. Please do your own due diligence before an investment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.