América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.32K Followers

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniela Lecuona - Head of Investor Relations

Daniel Hajj - CEO & Director

Carlos Moreno - Chief Financial Officer

Oscar Hauske - Chief Fixed Line Operations Officer & Director

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Chaves - UBS

Walter Piecyk - LightShed

Alejandro Azar - GBM Research

Carlos Legarreta - ITAU BBA

Cesar Medina - Morgan Stanley

Phani Kanumuri - HSBC

Andrés Coello - Scotiabank Capital

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. My name is Nadia, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the América Móvil Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Now I will turn the call over to Ms. Daniela Lecuona, Head of Investor Relations.

Daniela Lecuona

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating results. We have on the line Mr. Daniel Hajj, CEO; Mr. Carlos Garcia Moreno, CFO, and Mr. Oscar Von Hauske, COO.

Daniel Hajj

Thank you, Daniela. Welcome everyone. In the fourth quarter 2022 financial and operating report. And Carlos is going to make the summary of the results. Back to Carlos.

Carlos Moreno

Thank you, Daniel. Good morning, everyone. Well, at the beginning of the fourth quarter, uncertainty about inflation and how much bringing it down would require in terms of additional interest rate hikes by the Fed drove long term interest rates in the US to the peak for the year in October at 4.2%. They remain very volatile the rest of the quarter, ending the year at 3.7%. Nonetheless, the impression they had peaked

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.