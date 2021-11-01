CSB: Impressive 3.30% Dividend Yield, But Still Unappealing

The Sunday Investor
Summary

  • CSB is a volatility-weighted small-cap ETF that yields 3.30%. Its long-term performance is solid compared to peers, but weak fundamentals led to disappointing returns last year.
  • CSB overweights Consumer Discretionary stocks, an odd feature for a portfolio that's designed to lessen risk. It's one clue that CSB isn't the best way to play defense.
  • My fundamental analysis revealed poor growth and earnings momentum compared to funds like IWN, AVUV, and SLYV. Investors also sacrifice a huge amount of profitability with small caps in general.
  • While CSB's dividend yield is attractive, large-cap dividend ETFs like SCHD have similar yields with twice the dividend growth. It's hard to make a case for it other than diversification for diversification's sake.
Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

Investment Thesis

When I reviewed the VictoryShares US Small Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) in January 2022, it was the best-performing volatility-focused small-cap fund on the market. However, weak fundamentals and a risky earnings season prevented me from

CSB vs. CSA vs. XSLV vs. JPSE vs. USVM vs. TPSC Performance Comparison - Small Cap Volatility Focused ETFs

The Sunday Investor

CSB vs. Small-Cap Value and Dividend Peer ETF Performances

The Sunday Investor

SLYV vs. IWN vs. CSB Sector Exposures

Morningstar

CSB Consumer Discretionary Stock Returns - March 1, 2022 - August 31, 2022

Portfolio Visualizer

CSB Consumer Discretionary Stock Returns: September 1, 2022 - February 13, 2023

Portfolio Visualizer

CSB Top Ten Holdings

VictoryShares

CSB vs. IWN vs. AVUV vs. SLYV vs. SCHD Fundamental Analysis

The Sunday Investor

Small-Cap Earnings Surprises By Sector

Yardeni Research

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

