Saying Goodbye To VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • The VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF has not done well since I first bought in almost nine years ago. In my current clean-up phase, I finally let it go!
  • Along with a link to my 2019 article on AFK, here I will review AFK's current make-up and recent performance.
  • I will give some thought to why I do not think things will get better in Africa, and link in another Seeking Alpha article that supports my Sell rating.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Map of Africa on digital display

da-kuk

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

I have been interested in Africa to a larger extent since 1987 when I started funding scholarships at Africa University in Zimbabwe; a university connected to my denomination, the United

Chart
Data by YCharts

marketvector.com MVAFK index

marketvector.com MVAFK index

vaneck AFK

vaneck.com AFK

AFK ticker

vaneck.com AFK sectors

AFK ETF

vaneck.com AFK countries

VanEck Africa Index ETF

vaneck.com AFK currencies

Africa equities

vaneck.com; compiled by Author

Africa ETFs

vaneck.com AFK payouts

FM ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

EEM ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Fidelity.com

Fidelity.com; Contributor's page.

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.11K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.