KBWD: 10% Yield Has A Catch

Summary

  • The KBWD ETF provides exposure to small-cap REITs and financial companies.
  • It pays an attractive 10% distribution yield.
  • But with 5Yr average annual total returns of only 3.5%, KBWD appears to be paying more than it earns.

Worried piggybank looking from downside

bob_bosewell/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) provide exposure to small-cap financial companies and REITs. The ETF pays an attractive 10.0% trailing 12 month distribution yield, but I am concerned that its yield is higher

KBWD industry allocation

Figure 1 - KBWD industry allocation (Author created with portfolio from KBWD website)

KBWD market cap allocation

Figure 2 - KBWD market cap allocation (invesco.com)

KBWD top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - KBWD top 10 holdings (invesco.com)

KBWD historical returns

Figure 4 - KBWD historical returns (morningstar.com)

KBWD extremely volatile annual returns

Figure 5 - KBWD extremely volatile annual returns (morningstar.com)

KBWD has poor risk metrics

Figure 6 - KBWD has poor risk metrics (morningstar.com)

KBWD distribution

Figure 7 - KBWD distribution (Seeking Alpha)

KBWD has a high total expense ratio

Figure 8 - KBWD has a high total expense ratio (invesco.com)

KBWD is highly correlated with IYR and XLF

Figure 9 - KBWD is highly correlated to IYR and XLF (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

KBWD vs. IYR and XLF

Figure 10 - KBWD vs. IYR and XLF returns and risk (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

KBWD has a higher distribution yield than IYR and XLF

Figure 11 - KBWD has a far higher distribution yield than IYR and XLF (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

