This article about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was written last year after Cisco announced its 2022 dividend increase. My 2022 article was a follow up to my 2016 article arguing (let's say predicting) Cisco was going to be a reliable dividend-paying stock. It is nice to be right, as rare as it may be.
With Cisco just reporting an EPS beat for its fiscal Q2, a revenue beat, and a 12th consecutive dividend increase, how do things stack up now? Let's find out. For consistency and ease of comparison, we are mostly using the same outline/format as the previous article linked above.
Cisco's new quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share gives it a nice round current yield of 3.25% based on today's closing price. Given that CSCO stock is up nearly 8% after hours, the current yield drops to 3%, which is still respectable given the numbers you will see below.
Cisco's current yield continues being in the middle of the pack when compared to the old tech companies, with Intel (INTC) and IBM (IBM) yielding more, while HP Inc. (HPQ) yields lower.
Let us look at the dividend coverage using three metrics:
To summarize, the dividend still appears very safe. While Cisco did not announce a new buyback this time around, the $15B buyback it announced last year is likely still in effect and is large enough to retire about 300 Million shares in total. While Cisco is "still" a technology company, and I fully expect RSUs and Options adding to the float, it at least won't be as bad as the new tech companies. At minimum, the buyback will help in preventing further dilution.
Cisco began paying dividends in 2011, and the dividend has gone up more than 600%, from 6 cents per share/qtr. to 39 cents per share/qtr. Cisco continues climbing up the dividend pedigree ladder.
The table below shows the expected five-year yield on cost for an investor who buys Cisco at the current level, assuming it increases the dividend by 5% per year. Readers may point out the slowing dividend growth rate (around 3%), but the company has enough room in EPS and free cash flow ("FCF") to surprise us with a larger increase at least a couple of times in the future. In addition, as mentioned earlier, 2023's EPS outlook has increased more than expected, adding further room for Cisco to reward shareholders better.
With the strong numbers reported above, it is no surprise that Seeking Alpha's quant ratings system flashes all green for Cisco's dividend across all four categories: safety, growth, yield, and consistency.
Although this article is focused more on Cisco's dividend, a quick earnings recap is in order, as without earnings, the dividend has no footing.
I continue to believe Cisco Systems, Inc. is in the midst of a successful turnaround and I may soon initiate a position in the stock, although I currently hold IBM in its place. I will continue watching the product and subscription updates from Cisco, and whether they continue getting larger in terms of the overall revenue. In the meantime, Cisco Systems, Inc. is paying out a decent and highly sustainable divided with plenty of room for growth.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (8)