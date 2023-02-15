QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 6:15 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.32K Followers

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Saager - Head of Investor Relations

Jagdeep Singh - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Kevin Hettrich - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jordan Levy - Truist Securities

Gabe Daoud - Cowen

Winnie Dong - Deutsche Bank

Chris Snyder - UBS

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's QuantumScape Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Jason, and I'll be the moderator for today's call. All line will be muted during the presentation portion of the call and opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, John Saager.

John Saager

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. To supplement today’s discussion, please go to our IR website at ir.quantumscape.com to view our shareholder letter.

Before we begin, I want to call your attention to the safe harbor provision for forward-looking statements that is posted on our website as part of our quarterly update. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, future technology progress, or future financial or operating performance. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual results and financial periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

There are risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the content of our forward-looking statements for the reasons that we cite in our shareholder letter, Form 10-K and other SEC filings, including uncertainties posed by the difficulty in predicting future outcomes.

Joining us today will be QuantumScape’s Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, Jagdeep Singh; and our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.