Global Energy Transition: Methods And Soft Landings (Video Interview)

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.59K Followers

Summary

  • The Texas economy offers a best case example of a soft landing. A Dallas Fed Texas economic outlook presents the reasons why.
  • Oil and gas fundamentals are favorable in light of demand, supply, and geopolitical factors. Russia's invasion changed the calculus.
  • Infrastructure funds are one way to play the energy transition, alongside their diversification attributes in an inflationary world view.
Aerial road trip

Daniel Balakov/E+ via Getty Images

In a video interview Seeking Alpha's Michael Hopkins speaks with Jennifer Warren about the economic outlook in energy and adapting a portfolio to soften volatility.

Video Interview "Global Energy: Inflation, Dislocation and Diversification" on YouTube

video interview Jennifer Warren

Michael Hopkins interviews Jennifer Warren

This article was written by

Jennifer Warren profile picture
Jennifer Warren
5.59K Followers
Jennifer's areas of expertise include energy trends —their economic and geopolitical implications—and resource sustainability issues. She considers her investment approach eclectic, drawing from a multidisciplinary pool of work. Other interests include the energy transition, the impact of shale oil and natural gas, climate change, green and efficient infrastructure, China, India, and the energy-water-resources nexus. Her work has been published in various academic, policy and business publications such as Far Eastern Economic Review, Economist Intelligence Unit’s Executive Briefing, Journal of Structured Finance, Lloyd's List, D CEO, Energy Trends Insider, Financial Sense, and many others. From Dec 2010 to April 2013, she was the CEO/President of a global affairs organization focused on cutting edge geopolitical and macroeconomic trends. She organized and moderated panels on global gas, energy security, energy infrastructure finance, and urban development. She has a master's degree from London School of Economics, and bachelor's in finance/marketing. She is principal of Concept Elemental, a strategic communications consultancy focusing on knowledge work, and includes over fifteen years of financial services industry work. She works with a top University, "translating" cutting edge research as well.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAXDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.