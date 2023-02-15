Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) The Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference Transcript

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) The Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference February 15, 2023 3:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert DeVeer - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Derek Hewett - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Derek Hewett

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Derek Hewett from Bank of America. I cover the specialty finance sector here at BofA, including business development companies. With us today is Kipp deVeer, CEO of Ares Capital Corporation. So Kipp, thank you for joining us.

Robert DeVeer

Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Derek Hewett

So Kipp, could you start off by providing a brief history of Ares Capital, plus discuss maybe the investment strategy and competitive advantages of being a part of the Ares platform.

Robert DeVeer

I can do that. So our BDC, where I'm still the CEO here, I guess, 10 years later, we started back in '04. We're now about $22 billion of assets under management. The business has evolved a lot as it's grown. It started years ago focusing on really only private equity oriented transactions. And we've grown the origination footprint to be about 170 people today in the U.S. And in doing that, we've expanded the geographic reach as well as the type of investing that we're doing. So we're playing off, obviously, long-standing relationships in the private equity space. But increasingly, we've been building with some of the strengths of the platform. So dedicated industry verticals and a whole host of areas where we think we can source better and we can really create that origination engine that's differentiated.

So today, we've got a team focused on software and services. We have a team focused on health care and life sciences, oil and gas, power and project finance, which includes renewables and the energy transition piece, financial services, et cetera.

