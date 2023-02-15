Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 8:11 PM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.32K Followers

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 15, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chip Newcom - Director of Investor Relations

Charles Meyers - President and Chief Executive Officer

Keith Taylor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Jon Atkin - RBC Capital Markets

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Michael Rollins - Citi

David Barden - Bank of America

Eric Luebchow - Wells Fargo

Nick Del Deo - SVB MoffettNathanson

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Equinix Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All lines will be able to listen only until we open for questions. Also, today's conference is being recorded. If anyone has objection, please disconnect at this time.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Chip Newcom, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Chip Newcom

Good afternoon, and welcome to today's conference call. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we will be making today are forward-looking in nature and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary significantly from those statements and may be affected by the risks we have identified in today's press release and those identified in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K filed February 18, 2022, and 10-Q filed November 4, 2022. Equinix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or comment on forward-looking statements made on this call.

In addition, in light of Regulation Fair Disclosure, it is Equinix's policy not to comment on its financial guidance during the quarter unless it is done through an explicit public disclosure. In addition, we'll provide non-GAAP measures on today's conference call. We provide a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a list of the reasons why the Company

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.