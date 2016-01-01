XSHD: Low-Volatility Small-Cap Strategy With Surprisingly Subpar Returns

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • XSHD leverages an equity strategy based on three factors, including small size, high dividend, and low volatility.
  • Despite the alluring mix of factors, XSHD's performance since inception in 2016 has been utterly harrowing, with 2022 being its worst year, which is nothing short of surprising.
  • XSHD is overweight in undervalued stocks; however, quality is markedly weak.
  • I believe the ETF is a suboptimal choice for U.S. small-cap value exposure, with the primary reason being its sluggish past performance.
Financial crisis down 3d red arrow economy business graph on money crash market background with bankruptcy decrease bad finance chart diagram or loss investment economic recession sales and low price.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) leverages an equity strategy based on three factors, including small size, high dividend (one of the simpler variations of the value factor as I would call it), and low volatility.

This article was written by

Vasily Zyryanov profile picture
Vasily Zyryanov
1.88K Followers
Vasily Zyryanov is an individual investor and writer.He uses various techniques to find both relatively underpriced equities with strong upside potential and relatively overappreciated companies that have inflated valuation for a reason.In his research, he pays much attention to the energy sector (oil & gas supermajors, mid-cap, and small-cap exploration & production companies, the oilfield services firms), while he also covers a plethora of other industries from mining and chemicals to luxury bellwethers.He firmly believes that apart from simple profit and sales analysis, a meticulous investor must assess Free Cash Flow and Return on Capital to gain deeper insights and avoid sophomoric conclusions.While he favors underappreciated and misunderstood equities, he also acknowledges that some growth stocks do deserve their premium valuation, and its an investor's primary goal to delve deeper and uncover if the market's current opinion is correct or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.