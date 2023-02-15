Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 8:42 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.33K Followers

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Vernon Essi - IR

Todd Nightingale - CEO & Director

Ronald Kisling - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Frank Louthan - Raymond James & Associates

Fatima Boolani - Citigroup

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

James Breen - William Blair

Tim Horan - Oppenheimer

Rich Hilliker - Credit Suisse

Rishi Jaluria - RBC

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig Hallum

Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is David, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Fastly Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Vern Essi, Investor Relations at Fastly. Please go ahead with your conference.

Vernon Essi

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. We have Fastly's CEO, Todd Nightingale; and CFO, Ron Kisling with us today. The webcast of this call can be accessed through our website, fastly.com, and will be archived for one year. Also, a replay will be available by dialing 800-770-2030 and referencing conference ID number 754-3239, shortly after the conclusion of today's call.

A copy of today's earnings press release, related financial tables and investor supplement, all of which are furnished in our 8-K filing today, can be found in the Investor Relations portion of Fastly's website.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected performance of our business, future financial results, strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during the call. For further information regarding risk factors for our business, please refer to our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.