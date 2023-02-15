DIC Asset AG (DDCCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 8:42 PM ETDIC Asset AG (DDCCF)
SA Transcripts
DIC Asset AG (OTCPK:DDCCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sonja Warntges - Chief Executive Officer

Peer Schlinkmann - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Conference Call Participants

Stefan Scharff - SRC Research

Andre Remke - Baader Bank

Manuel Martin - ODDO BHF

Jochen Schmitt - Metzler

Sonja Warntges

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to DIC's 2022 Full-Year Results Conference Call. Today, as usual, I'm joined by my colleagues from Accounting and Investor Relations. I will give you a short presentation of the highlights of our full-year results then followed with a Q&A session.

In 2022, we achieved the best FFO result in our 25-year history. Despite the difficult market environment on the transaction market, we are looking back on a very successful and transformative year for DIC. Our team showed a very high performance in a year that was marked by a War in the middle of Europe, global supply chain problems, the interest rate turnaround, and considerable uncertainties regarding the economy, energy, and inflation. Our business model, our strategy and agility of our employees have proven more than ever to be decisive factors of our success.

With a clear plan in our mind, we followed our overall strategy to become and stay the leading office and logistics experts in Germany. So we have achieved a lot of highlights as EUR176 million rental income, 5.8% like-for-like rental growths leading to an FFO of EUR114.2 million with 1.5% value increase in our commercial portfolio, leading to an asset under management number of EUR14.7 billion.

In our commercial portfolio, we have now 31% Green Buildings and this ladies and gentlemen, is one of the most relevant numbers for the future attractiveness and value of our portfolio. The major transformation for DIC is driven

