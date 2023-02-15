DIC Asset AG (OTCPK:DDCCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Sonja Warntges - Chief Executive Officer

Peer Schlinkmann - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Stefan Scharff - SRC Research

Andre Remke - Baader Bank

Manuel Martin - ODDO BHF

Jochen Schmitt - Metzler

Sonja Warntges

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to DIC's 2022 Full-Year Results Conference Call. Today, as usual, I'm joined by my colleagues from Accounting and Investor Relations. I will give you a short presentation of the highlights of our full-year results then followed with a Q&A session.

In 2022, we achieved the best FFO result in our 25-year history. Despite the difficult market environment on the transaction market, we are looking back on a very successful and transformative year for DIC. Our team showed a very high performance in a year that was marked by a War in the middle of Europe, global supply chain problems, the interest rate turnaround, and considerable uncertainties regarding the economy, energy, and inflation. Our business model, our strategy and agility of our employees have proven more than ever to be decisive factors of our success.

With a clear plan in our mind, we followed our overall strategy to become and stay the leading office and logistics experts in Germany. So we have achieved a lot of highlights as EUR176 million rental income, 5.8% like-for-like rental growths leading to an FFO of EUR114.2 million with 1.5% value increase in our commercial portfolio, leading to an asset under management number of EUR14.7 billion.

In our commercial portfolio, we have now 31% Green Buildings and this ladies and gentlemen, is one of the most relevant numbers for the future attractiveness and value of our portfolio. The major transformation for DIC is driven by the strategic decisions to significantly strengthen the logistic asset class on our platform through the majority takeover of VIB. Within the creation of VIB, we have expanded our logistics asset class into a second pillar alongside the already existing focus on office properties.

With EUR4.5 billion our commercial portfolio is now more than twice as large as in the previous year. We acquired an attractive portfolio with around EUR100 million of rental income per year and a low EPRA vacancy rate that will further strengthen our position in the market. We intend to use this newly gained size to further expand our platform in the medium term. At the same time, with this transformation, we have achieved a major step in changing our revenue stream.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me now give you more details on our operational and financial performance last year. In total, we had EUR3.3 billion of notarized transactions across all business segments. EUR2.9 billion of acquisitions including VIB and EUR0.4 billion of disposals. Year-over-year, our real estate platform grew by 28% to assets under management of EUR14.7 billion. The majority takeover of VIB of EUR2.3 billion had a big impact on this growth.

Also the Institutional Business segment now crossed the level of EUR10 billion after further acquisitions in Germany and for the first time in the Netherlands last year. Our share of the logistics asset class on the entire platform significantly increased year-on-year from 8% to a total of around 19%. Within the balance sheet portfolio, the share of logistics assets increased from 4% to 39%. This clearly underpins our transformation to the leading specialist for German office and logistics real estate.

On our next slide, you can see our strong letting performance of the DIC platform last year. Year-on-year we saw another increase of the letting performance by 21% to a total of 374,900 square meters. The strategic expansion in the logistics sector was clearly noticeable in the take-up. The overall letting performance was mainly driven by the high level of renewals of 255,300 square meters.

In total, new lettings and renewals represent EUR48.9 million of annualized rental income, a year-on-year increase of 48%. The like-for-like rental income for the entire portfolio under management was up 5.8%. The increase was with 80% driven on indexation. The value of new contractually agreed monthly rents per square meter rose year-on-year from EUR15.56 to EUR18.72 for office space and from EUR4.24 to EUR4.80 logistics.

Now looking at our profit and loss statement of the full-year 2022, I want to highlight the following. Compared to 2021, the net rental income grew massively to EUR152.5 million, a plus of 67% driven by the VIB consolidation and strong like-for-like growth. On the other side, the real estate management fees saw a decrease of 13% as a direct result of the lower transaction activities since the second quarter of 2022.

Adding the net rental income together with a recurring fee income of EUR36.4 million from the Institutional Business segment, the share of these recurring income streams in comparison to all rents and fees increased to 79% coming from 66% last year. This can be seen as a clear improvement in cash flow quality. With EUR114.2 million, the FFO are within our guidance range and on a record level in the company's 25-years history.

Looking into the drivers of our best FFO result, you clearly see, on the one hand, the positive effects from the additional net rental income from the VIB portfolio, as well as the additional share of the profit of associates. These positive effects more than outweighed the effects from the decrease of management fees, higher OpEx, and an increased net interest result. On a per share basis, the FFO increased from EUR1.32 to EUR1.38. This already takes a slight dilution from last year's scrip dividend into account.

By the end of 2022, the net asset value remained almost unchanged, compared to last year's results. The net asset value per share stood at EUR18.29, mainly due to the slight dilution from the scrip dividend and the offsetting effect of higher investment properties and core investments on the one hand and mainly higher financial liabilities and non-controlling interests on the other hand.

The adjusted NAV per share decreased to EUR21.84, due to the changed market environment resulted in an updated value for the Institutional Business segment, driven by the increased [VIB] (ph) of EUR522.3 million.

As usual, I would like to give you also a quick update on our current financial structure. In the last years, we have worked on our growth in assets under management and results and profits. We have now a very good portfolio based on different asset classes producing a very sustainable base cash flow.

And now it's time to work on the financial structure to lower the LTV by reducing liabilities. And there are different ways to make this happen. As using our higher operational cash flow, reducing the warehousing portfolio, optimizing the portfolio by selling non-strategic assets. And as mentioned in our last conference call, the refinancing of the bridge loan maturing in 2024 is one of our main priorities. Already roughly EUR100 million were paid back in the third quarter of last year.

With regard to our maturities in 2023, we plan the repayment of EUR150 million bond, it was at 2018-2023 bonds and in general, we are also assessing the market for refinancing options. End of last year, our average interest rate excluding the bridge only slightly increased to 1.9% year-over-year, due to refinancing activities. The average maturity of loans and borrowings without a bridge loan remained stable at 3.8 years.

Around 88% excluding the bridge is fixed interest or hedged. Looking at our covenants of the Green bond, we can assure you that we have sufficient headroom, especially the covenant ICR shows our ability to meet our interest payments.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me now conclude my presentation with our guidance for 2023 and the main topics we are focusing on. As already published in January, we expect FFO in the range of EUR90 million to EUR97 million. The main reason for the lower FFO guidance versus previous years is the persistently challenging environment in the real estate investment markets.

Mainly due to the change in increase in the interest rate level in 2022 and a still unclear impact of a weaker economy on real estate demand in Germany, we expect delays in acquisitions and disposals to persist in the first half year of 2023. In this context, we expect to generate lower transaction-related management fees in our institutional business.

Our focus in 2023 is, as mentioned to further strengthen and optimize our portfolio operationally and strategically by letting, reducing vacancy, delivering on our ESG strategy, and sell if appropriate. This is key for the sustainability of DIC. While also improving our balance sheet and financial structure via increasing the recurring cash flow base from rents and ongoing management of real estate assets for third-parties with reducing the LTV to below 50%.

Regarding transactions for both segments, we do not plan any acquisitions for the Commercial Portfolio, but disposals in the range of EUR300 million to EUR500 million. For the Institutional business, we intend to do transactions in a volume of EUR400 million to EUR1 billion, thereof, EUR100 million to EUR200 million on the sales side. We expect the majority of transactions to happen in the second half of 2023.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have been highly successful in the last years and we will keep the pace to remain successful in the future. What has distinguished us to this day will continue to give us the necessary tailwind for ‘23 and beyond.

So thank you very much for listening to our presentation today. We are now ready to take your questions.

And the first question comes from Stefan Scharff, SRC Research.

Stefan Scharff

Yes. Good morning, Sonja. Good morning, gentlemen. My first question is perhaps, could you please give us some more details on the changed parameters regarding the valuation of your Institutional Business unit regarding the NAV?

And second question is, as you know your LTV and also the adjusted LTV both came up significantly in the last year, of course, mainly due to the -- VIB takeover. What are your steps or your optimization steps here in the current year and also for the next year? And perhaps you can give us a bit more road map, how to make it with sales and how to organize the debt reduction?

Sonja Warntges

Good morning, Stefan. Thank you for the questions. Yes, as mentioned, we have reevaluated our Institutional Business as we do it every year-end. And as said, on the one hand, the WACC has increased to 7%. So this is a general thing to make here, so to say this is because of the environmental, yes, challenges, so to say. This makes roundabout EUR160 million and on the other hand, as said in our guidance, we have reduced our business plan for the Institutional business for this year. And so this, yes, this reflects the value of the Institutional business where we have taken in the business plan on the Institutional Business this of around EUR60 million. And therefore, the value of the Institutional Business reduced to EUR522 million.

Stefan Scharff

Okay.

Sonja Warntges

And on the other hand, as said, what we are doing is, yes, after a lot of years to increase the cash flows, to increase our rental income, as well as our base recurring fees of the Institutional business, we now working on the financial structure to reach our goal to reduce the LTV to -- of around 50%, maybe a little bit lower. And therefore, as said, we have a lot of things, which we make happen using the increased cash flow of our warehousing and also do selling if appropriate.

If you have might read, we have also begun to sell, so we have sold our Kaufhof Chemnitz on the last day of last year. This will be effective in 2023, so the first step is done here. And we do not need to do this, so we have also other possibilities, but if appropriate to optimize our portfolio, we will work also on the sales side.

Stefan Scharff

Okay, I see. On slide 10, you talk about the internalization of DIC real estate platform, perhaps you can give us some more details here?

Sonja Warntges

Yes. We have three vehicles so to say in place in the Institutional business which for what -- for which we can buy internationally. So we are working on this. As said at the moment, the transaction markets are down, this is not only in Germany, but also in the rest of Europe. And therefore, we are optimizing our sales force and our transaction force to do this. And we are searching for possibilities not only in Germany, but also in Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, as such.

And if we get possibilities there, we will do this and we have commitments and money in place in this vehicle so we are ready to shoot, so to say. As I said, I think that in the first two quarters of 2023, the transaction market will not be in that shape that it really make sense to say the transaction market has come back, it's a point for -- to business partners the other seller and the buyer, if that transaction is happening. And the real market I think will be back in the second half of the year.

Stefan Scharff

Okay. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from Andre Remke, Baader Bank.

Andre Remke

Yes. Good morning, Sonja. Thanks for the presentation. A couple of questions from my side. Starting on your disposal target of EUR300 billion to EUR500 billion for the commercial portfolio. Does this mainly relate to you the VIB portfolio i.e., logistics, is this the right assumption? That's the first question, please.

Sonja Warntges

Yes. Good morning, Andre. No, this is not mainly driven by the logistics portfolio, it will be a mix I think, so we have a plan, which shows a part of office and a part of logistics. And we are focusing on logistics on the VIB platform so to say. So, we are also optimizing the portfolio in this way. We have built a vehicle for -- to bring in the retail assets in this fall, so that the platform will be optimized further in the next year.

And I also think that for office it’s -- office will be good to transact in 2023. So, as said we have begun with Kaufhof in Chemnitz and yes, we will optimize also our office portfolio in 2023, because we have a stable portfolio there, but we have some offices -- which office assets where we say these are not strategically relevant for us, because the on-site has a long travel journey to get there and so on. And therefore, we think it makes sense also to optimize the office portfolio here.

Andre Remke

So, non-strategically, it means mainly in terms of regions?

Sonja Warntges

Yes, in terms of regions, but also in terms of size and in terms of what happens in the environment of this asset. Yes, so some of them we prepared to get refurbished or to reuse them in another asset class and so on. And so we are working on the steps to talk with communities and so on that we get the [balance] (ph) plan changed and some of these things. And when we have done this, and we sell the asset, because we are not doing the transformation for example to residential or something like that. So it's a mix of regional, but also use conditions.

Andre Remke

Okay, thank you. And the next question refers to the bridge financing. Could you remind me on the current cost? And when are the next step-ups in the conditions? And what are your plans to maybe, if possible more concrete timeline when you intend to lower the amount during the year?

Sonja Warntges

At the moment, we have roundabout 5.6% costs on the bridge loan and the next step when I have it right in mind, will be on 1st, April. I think it's the last or the one of the last steps, I think the last step. Yes, as said, it's our major goal to get rid of this bridge financing. But also as said, we have different possibilities to get the cash flows in there to repay this. But we see also, it takes some time and sometimes more time as we wish to take it, but we have done some steps. And I think in the near future, we will finalize the first one, but I cannot talk about this today.

And so, we have a clear plan to refinance this and we have to do now step-by-step, the actions to make it happen. The maturity is end of January 2024, and so on the one hand the bridge and on the other hand our bond are the major things we're working on with the different actions I've talked about.

Andre Remke

And coming back to your dividend proposal presented already some weeks ago. This was not an option to suspend for this year the dividend to say EUR60 million?

Sonja Warntges

No. So on the one hand, we have prepared ourself to also to do the scrip dividend this year. So this will reduce the cash flow from -- when we take a 40% of scrip dividend into account of last year to EUR45 million cash flow and we see us as a dividend paying company. So this -- we also have said that this is our strategy and we have set us very clearly. So if we are ready and if we can, we want to pay a dividend also in the next years and that we are working on and we have to optimize our cash flows and all the other things we plan for 2023. But this is one of our major goals to pay a dividend.

Andre Remke

Okay. And you mentioned the scrip dividend, is this finally means, kind of, dilution given the deep discount to NAV?

Sonja Warntges

Yes. This is 1% or something, like this 1.2%. So I think this -- yes, it is as you said. But on the other hand, I think it's a good way to do it. So it's advantages and disadvantages, but it’s the way it is, yes.

Andre Remke

Yes, okay. Thanks for your answer on that. Then my last question is coming back to the target, what is the pro forma LTV, including the so far announced disposal? And is the target of below 50% is this really a target, which you're striving for already to achieve at year-end ’23? So if you deliver on the let's say EUR500 million disposals from the Commercial Portfolio and assuming a stable portfolio valuation this year. I would assume this is still above 50% or did I miss something here?

Sonja Warntges

No, I can clearly say, and as you know, I'm a controller from my heart if I say it, I have calculated, and I really try it. We want to reach the 50% goal, yes. But as also said, we have a very challenging environment. So we are taking the steps, we are taking the actions, but sometimes we cannot decide on our own, if we sell something or something like this. So the 50% goal is the goal definitely, whether we can reach the 50% on 31st of December 2023 or the 20th of January of 2024, I cannot really say, but this is our goal. And on a calculation basis of our plan 2023, we reach this goal until the end of 2023. But we have 11 months to go and so we will keep you updated where we stand, but this is definitely our goal.

Andre Remke

Okay, thank you very much. That's all from my side.

Sonja Warntges

Thank you.

The next question comes from Manuel Martin, ODDO BHF.

Manuel Martin

Thank you. Good morning, Sonja. I think two or three questions from my side. One question is a follow-up question on your disposal for 2023. The EUR300 million to EUR500 million disposal target for the Commercial Portfolio. Is this something, which you are going to sell entirely to the market or which are you going to sell into the funds of DIC? Is there a plan behind that?

Sonja Warntges

Yes. Good morning, Martin. Yes, we have a plan behind this, so we have as every year deeply dived in the portfolio, so to say, and have searched for things we want to make in 2023. And as I said, some we want to refurbish, some we want to do on the letting side and so on, and some of them we want to sell and get rid of them. And it's definitely more than in the past, I think we want to do in the market, because we do not really know when the Institutional business market will be back. So at the moment the Institutional business is with the institutional investors, it's also a little bit low.

So, as said we have all commitments, but we have no commitment from investors that they said, we want to sell something, because with the indexation in commercial portfolios, the cash-on-cash growth and so the institutional investors are very satisfied with their portfolio, and so this is the situation. So I don't think that they will sell and a lot -- and on the other hand, it's very calm at the moment on the buying side. So we have the two pillars on the sales side, market and the Institutional business, but we are focusing on the market at this time.

Manuel Martin

Okay. I see. Talking about the market, can you give us some details about the property valuations? How has the fair value of your property maybe you can remind me on that figure, please?

Sonja Warntges

Yes. The valuation of our own portfolio has a sharp increase of 1.5%. So it's around -- it's stable. But with the trend to increase number, and this comes mainly from the base that we have led a lot of -- have led a lot in the last year. But on the other hand after indexations, so as said was 5.8% like-for-like on the platform, 80% of this is indexations. So this also is reflected in the valuation of the evaluator. As always, because we do not have this in our balance sheet, we do not really fight with the evaluator. So this is the number we got from them and we take it and I think this shows that our granular and not in main inner circles of the top seven cities located portfolio, it's very interesting on the one hand for the tenants.

And on the other hand, it's very stable here. So we see -- it's different, if you have landmark assets and if you have it in the top seven cities in the inner circles, and if you have sectors was 30 times or more, so the evaluators have I think a clear view on such sectors. So 28 and more is at the moment not really shown in the values. But we do not have such sectors in our portfolio and therefore, I think it's very stable.

And as said for me the most interesting part and the most relevant part for the future of such portfolios is the possibility to make them green in whatever sense, yes. And this is from my perspective for the LTV, one of the most important things that you can do, but the loan is one part in the LTV, but the value is the other one. And if we talk with the evaluators and also with the tenants, this is the major point to create lettings, to create -- to attract tenants and to create, yes to create more euros in letting and therefore the value, yes. And this is what we're working on.

Manuel Martin

Okay, okay. Thanks for the insight here. My last question would be on indexation. As you said that was one driver. As far as I could see in the presentation, the indexation in the Commercial Portfolio was something like 3.6%, and in the Institutional business 6.4%. This is quite a difference. Maybe you can give us some color on that, please?

Peer Schlinkmann

Yes. I can give some further details for the Commercial Portfolio assets our own proprietary portfolio indexation have been much higher. Although, it has been the main driver for the indexation of 3.6% like-for-like rental growth. And for the 6.4%, it was less driven by indexations, but they're more driven then by also new lettings, yes, we achieved in the Institutional business segment.

Manuel Martin

Okay. Thank you.

And there is one question still coming in from Jochen Schmitt, Metzler. Please go ahead.

Jochen Schmitt

Thank you. Good morning. I have one question on your like-for-like rental growth in the Commercial portfolio, which you have just stated at 3.6% in ‘22. Do you expect the higher corresponding figure for ‘23? That's my question. Thank you.

Peer Schlinkmann

Hi, Jochen. Thanks for the question and good question. For 2023, yes, we expect some further indexations also for 2023. We've been very conservative now, what we expect. So from internal planning, we say 1.5%, but could also be higher as you know, it's nothing we switch from today to tomorrow. But in the discussions, we have with the tenants, we expect at least 1.5% for 2023, but could be higher.

Jochen Schmitt

Thank you.

There are no further questions. So, I would like to hand it back to the speakers.

Peer Schlinkmann

Yes. Thanks for joining us today to our -- to this conference call. As usual, if you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Max or the -- and myself here from the Investor Relations department. We will be also on the roads in the next weeks, happy to meet you again physically, talk about our vision for 2023 and the story. We have a lot of work to do, as you know, but we are convinced that we will achieve our targets this year, and yes, happy to talk to you within the next weeks. Bye-bye.

Sonja Warntges

Bye. Thank you.