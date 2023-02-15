Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 8:43 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.33K Followers

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Phil Lee - Director, IR

Aart de Geus - Chairman & CEO

Shelagh Glaser - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Vruwink - Robert W. Baird

Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Charles Shi - Needham & Company

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo

Jay Vleeschhouwer - Griffin Securities

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ruben Roy - Stifel

Giani Conti - Deutsche Bank

Blair Abernethy - Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Synopsys Earnings Conference Call for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Phil Lee, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Phil Lee

Good afternoon, everybody. With us today are Aart de Geus, Chair and CEO of Synopsys; and Shelagh Glaser, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during the course of this conference call, Synopsys will discuss forecasts, targets and other forward-looking information regarding the company and its financial results. While these statements represent our best current judgment about future results and performance as of today, our actual results are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. In addition to any risks that we highlight during this call, important risk factors that may affect our future results and performance are described in our most recent filings with the SEC, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the discussion. Reconciliations to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.