Roberto Gonzalez

Wednesday’s release of homebuilder sentiment from the NAHB showed a significant rebound in sentiment as the headline reading has risen in back-to-back months from the low of 31 in December up to 42 this month. While that is not a screaming endorsement of strength from homebuilders (in the past decade, the only times the index was this low was the past few months and the start of the pandemic), it does mark an improvement in sentiment that is consistent with the recent turnaround in mortgage rates and the rise in weekly mortgage applications.

While sentiment has risen in back-to-back months, the moves from January to February were historic across the report. The only index to not experience a monthly move that ranks in the top decile of all periods was the Midwest. Future Sales was the most impressive with its 11-point jump tied with November 1988 for the second largest month-over-month increase on record.

As for the headline index, the 7-point increase was the largest increase since the months of May, June and July 2020 when sentiment began to recover from the pandemic plummet. Prior to 2020, June 2013 was the last time sentiment has risen by as much.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.