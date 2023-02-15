Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 8:47 PM ETBackblaze, Inc. (BLZE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.33K Followers

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

James Kisner - Vice President of Investor Relations

Gleb Budman - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Patchel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Victor Chiu - Raymond James

Eric Martin newsy - Lake Street Capital Markets

Zach Cummins - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Backblaze Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to James Kisner, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

James Kisner

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Backblaze’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings call. On the call with me today are Gleb Budman, Co-Founder CEO and Chairperson of the Board; and Frank Patchel, Chief Financial Officer. Today Backblaze will discuss the financial results that were distributed earlier this afternoon.

Statements on the call include forward-looking statements about our future financial results; use of our IPO proceeds; results from our new offerings; partnerships and sales and marketing initiatives; our ability to compete effectively; acquire new customers; and retain and expand our business with existing customers; hire and retain key personnel; and effectively manage our growth.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially including those described in our risk factors that are included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our other financial filings.

You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Our discussion today will include non-GAAP financial measures. These

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.