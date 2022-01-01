JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you invest largely on the basis of quantifiable value, you’re either going to walk away from Stryker (NYSE:SYK) thinking it’s quite pricey or you’re using a valuation approach that’s not familiar to me. However, I look at this name, at best I can say it’s not unreasonably valued by the elevated standards of med-tech today, though I don’t see it leading the pack in terms of growth.

There’s a lot to like about Stryker, including a trailing 7% adjusted FCF growth rate and a double-digit growth rate in net tangible assets per share. I wouldn’t bet against Stryker from a fundamental standpoint, particularly as it looks to extend its lead in orthopedic robotics and introduce new MedSurg products, and I freely note that the shares have looked expensive in the past only to continue outperforming … but this is a name I’d rather reconsider on a pullback, even if I do miss out on upside from here.

A Strong Close To The Year

With staffing shortages improving, procedure volumes normalizing, and Stryker leveraging new launches, everything came together for a standout (and outstanding) fourth quarter. While the market typically rewards outperformance in Ortho & Spine more than MedSurg & Neuro, neither underperformed.

Revenue rose more than 13% in organic terms, beating by close to 11%, which is an uncommonly large deviation for such a large and well-followed company. Ortho & Spine revenue rose more than 8%, beating by 4%, while MedSurg & Neuro rose almost 17%, beating by close to 16%.

Operating leverage remains a work in progress as the company continues to see negative pressures from input cost inflation. Gross margin declined over three points in the fourth quarter but did improve 10bp quarter over quarter to 62.7%, missing by a little more than a point. Operating income rose 8%, with margin down 100bp yoy and up 430bp qoq to 26.6%; operating income beat by close to 5%, with operating margin about 10bp shy.

Comparing Stryker’s results to peers is incomplete as Medtronic (MDT) has yet to report, but this was a strong quarter. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) saw 4.4% overall growth in its MedTech segment, with Orthopedics up 4% and Surgery up a little more than 1%. Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) had a very solid performance in ortho as well, actually outgrowing Stryker with more than 10% growth, while Boston Scientific (BSX) came up a little short in Endoscopy (up 7% versus 14% at Stryker).

There were some soft patches, though. Growth in Spine of 2% was soft next to JNJ (close to 4%), as well as Zimmer, Globus (GMED), and NuVasive (NUVA). I also don’t expect growth of 7.5% in Neurovascular to look all that impressive next to Medtronic or Penumbra (PEN).

Another Year Of Recovery, Augmented By New Launches

Stryker’s guidance for 2023 wasn’t exactly conservative, but I believe there could be upside to the 7% to 8.5% organic revenue growth target.

First, procedure normalization remains a tailwind. Second, the company has multiple launches that should be needle-movers, including System 9 power tools, the 1788 camera, the Neptune S waste management system, and new implants for the extremities business. Third, the company continues to see excellent traction with Mako in orthopedics - the penetration of Mako in Stryker’s U.S. knee business grew from 50% in 2021 to 55% in 2022, while the launch of the Insignia hip stem helped drive similar growth in hips (from 25% to 30%).

Pricing likely won’t be much of a driver. Unlike Boston Scientific, where reshuffling the business towards higher-growth, less price-sensitive markets may actually result in some positive pricing in 2023, pricing pressure is the norm in most of Stryker’s business (particularly orthopedics).

Stryker should also benefit from a benign capital spending environment. Higher rates are a headwind, but hospitals are looking to make catch-up purchases after the pandemic forced significant alterations to capital budgets. About 25% of Stryker’s business is in capital equipment (a ratio that’s been steady for a while, despite M&A and efforts to target higher-growth procedure-driven markets), and new launches like System 9 and 1788 will carry premium pricing.

The Outlook

While I do expect high-single-digit revenue growth in FY’23, that growth should slow toward the high end of the mid-single-digits in FY’24 and beyond, driving a long-term top-line growth rate of around 6% from the 2022 level. M&A will likely be an incremental positive, but I don’t see Stryker making large deals to enter new verticals; deals will likely be more of the “tuck in” variety, though a tuck-in deal for a company annualizing at over $20B in revenue can still be fairly large.

I do expect sourcing and input cost pressures to ease some in 2023, but I’m only expecting around a quarter-point of EBITDA margin improvement at this point. I think the potential for upside is plausible, but after a long run of misses on margins, I think being a little conservative here makes sense. I do expect Stryker to regain 27%-plus EBITDA margins in FY’25 and it’s not impossible to see that in FY’24.

Over the longer term, I expect adjusted free cash flow margins to climb toward the mid-20%s, driving high-single-digit FCF growth.

Whether I use discounted cash flow or growth/margin-driven EV/revenue, Stryker doesn’t screen as particularly cheap. At best, if you treat today’s med-tech valuations as a new normal, I could argue for about 10% of upside on EV/revenue (using a 6.1x multiple), but that multiple is almost 50% above where it would be in a more normalized valuation environment. Maybe we’ve entered a new era where med-tech valuations will be sustainably higher, but that seems like a risky assumption to make.

The Bottom Line

Valuation is the only real issue I have with Stryker at this point. While rivals in some spaces have been showing more vigor lately (Zimmer, for sure, and Johnson & Johnson seems to want to revitalize its med-tech business), and the spine business is still lackluster, I’m not worried about Stryker from a competitive or operational standpoint. My issue is valuation of SYK stock, and while I think there are reasons to be concerned about elevated med-tech multiples, the reality is that Stryker has outperformed high valuations in the past.