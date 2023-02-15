The Boeing Company (BA) 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference (Transcript)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference February 15, 2023 10:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian West - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen and Company

Cai von Rumohr

Delighted next to have Boeing Company and from Boeing, the CFO, Brian West. Brian is going to make a couple of comments, and then we'll go into a fireside chat. Brian?

Brian West

It's great to be here, and I congratulate on your 44th, Cai, in a new location. But it's great to be here, and I think we have a forward-looking safe harbor statement. We're just going to flash there to remind everyone. Okay. Do you want to make any initial comments?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Cai von Rumohr

By the way okay sounds good. So last year was important for Boeing. You generated first positive cash flow from the first time since 2018. Maybe tell us where do, you think you are in the recovery?

Brian West

Yes, last year, it was important, and that was an important milestone to generate that free cash flow, particularly the fourth quarter was when we had the right amount of momentum. And I felt good, along with getting the -7 to -10, allowing that work to continue with the FAA. But in terms of the momentum, we still feel that coming into this calendar year, and we have confidence in the cash flow guidance that we have out there between $3 billion and $5 billion.

In terms of the recovery and where we're at, the good news is we know where we're headed, right? We know where we're headed. And it's underwritten by our financial expression of $10 billion of free cash flow by the '25 '26 time frame. But from here to there, a couple of really big things have to happen

