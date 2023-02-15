Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 9:06 PM ETAurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR), AUROW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.33K Followers

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stacy Feit - VP, IR

Chris Urmson - Co-Founder and CEO

Richard Tame - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Wyatt Swanson - D.A. Davidson

David Vernon - Bernstein

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Aurora Innovation Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Review Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Stacy Feit, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Stacy Feit

Thank you, Diego. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 business review call. We announced our results earlier this afternoon. Our shareholder letter and a presentation to accompany this call are available on our Investor Relations website at ir.aurora.tech. The shareholder letter was also furnished with our Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

On the call today with me -- on the call with me today are Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and CEO; and Richard Tame, CFO. Chris will provide an update on the progress we've made across the key pillars of our business, and Richard will recap our fourth quarter and full-year financial results. We will then open the call to Q&A. A recording of this conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.aurora.tech shortly after this call has ended.

I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during this call we will be making forward-looking statements. These include statements related to the achievement of certain milestones around the development and commercialization of Aurora Driver and Aurora Horizon on our anticipated timeframe the expected performance of our business, and potential opportunities with partners and pilot customers, expected cash runway and overall future prospects.

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.