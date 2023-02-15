Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 9:13 PM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.33K Followers

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aristides Pittas - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tasos Aslidis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Operator

Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Euroseas Conference Call on the Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results. We have with us Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Tasos Aslidis, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today.

Please be reminded that the Company announced their results with a press release that has been publicly distributed. Before passing the floor with Mr. Pittas, I would like to remind everyone that in today's presentation and conference call, Euroseas will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Matters discussed may be forward-looking statements, which are based on current management expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that may result in such expectations not being realized.

I kindly draw your attention to Slide number 2 of the webcast presentation, which has the full forward-looking statement, and the same statement was also included in the press release. Please take a moment to go through the whole statement and read it.

And now, I'd like to pass the floor over to Mr. Pittas. Please go ahead, sir.

Aristides Pittas

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for joining us today for our scheduled conference call. Together with me, Tasos Aslidis, our Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of today's call is to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended and full year December 31, 2022. Tasos

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.