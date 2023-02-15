Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 9:17 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.33K Followers

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Maffei - VP, IR

David Epstein - CEO

Chip Romp - EVP, Commercial U.S.

Todd Simpson - CFO

Roger Dansey - President, R&D

Conference Call Participants

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Jessica Fye - JP Morgan

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Steven Willey - Stifel

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets

Yige Guo - Guggenheim Securities

Andy Hsieh - William Blair

Joe Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Andrew Berens - SVB Securities

Dane Leone - Raymond James

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Seagen Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today’s event is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference call over to Doug Maffei, Vice President, Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Doug Maffei

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I’m pleased to welcome you to Seagen’s fourth quarter 2022 financial results conference call.

This afternoon, we issued a press release with our results. The press release and supporting slides are available on our website in the Investors section, Events and Presentations page.

Speakers on today’s call will be David Epstein, Chief Executive Officer; Chip Romp, Executive Vice President, Commercial U.S.; Todd Simpson, Chief Financial Officer; and Roger Dansey, President of Research and Development.

Following our prepared remarks, we’ll open the line for questions. We aim to keep this call to one hour and ask that you limit yourself to one question to give everyone an opportunity to participate in Q&A during our call today.

Today’s conference call will include forward-looking statements regarding future or anticipated events and results, including the Company’s 2023 financial outlook, anticipated product [Technical Difficulty] costs and expenses, potential clinical and regulatory milestones, including data readouts and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.