Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 9:19 PM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), SHOP:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.33K Followers

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amy Feng – Investor Relations

Tobi Lütke – Chief Executive Officer

Harley Finkelstein – Vice President

Jeff Hoffmeister – Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Tse – National Bank of Canada

Bhavin Shah – Deutsche Bank

DJ Hynes – Canaccord

Keith Weiss – Morgan Stanley

Todd Coupland – CIBC

Tim Chiodo – Credit Suisse

Clarke Jeffries – Piper Sandler

Michael Morton – Moffett Nathanson

Andrew Bauch – SMBC Nikko

Samad Samana – Jefferies

Ken Wong – Oppenheimer

Amy Feng

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining Shopify’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call. Tobi Lütke, Shopify’s CEO; Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s Vice President; and Jeff Hoffmeister, our CFO, are with us today. After their prepared remarks, we will open up for your questions.

We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are based on assumptions, and therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

We undertake no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. You can read about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties in our press release this afternoon as well as in our filings with U.S. and Canadian regulators.

We’ll also speak to adjusted financial measures, which are non-GAAP and are not a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the two are in the tables at the end of our press release. And finally, we report in U.S. dollars. So all amounts discussed today are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

With that, I will turn the call over to Harley.

Harley Finkelstein

Thanks, Amy, and good afternoon, everyone. 2022 marked another strong year for our merchants and Shopify, a year that reflects the resilience of our business model and commerce

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.