Surprise U.K. Services Inflation Dip Bolsters Case For Rate Hike Pause

  • Services inflation is the bit of the CPI basket that the Bank of England cares most about right now, and January data saw a surprise dip.
  • Headline CPI ticked lower to 10.1%, which was partly down to a near-4% fall in petrol/diesel prices across January.
  • The Bank dropped a firm hint in February that its latest 50bp rate hike might have been the last, though recent comments have suggested that committee members are still minded to hike a little further.

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

Services inflation is the bit of the CPI basket that the Bank of England cares most about right now, and January data saw a surprise dip. While it may not be enough to talk

Core services inflation in a surprise dip

Source: Macrobond, ING calculations - Core services inflation excludes airfares, package holidays, and education. Core goods exclude food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco. Series vary slightly from BoE estimates, partly due to lack of VAT adjustment

