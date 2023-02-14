10-Year Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: 15 February 2023

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.87K Followers

Summary

  • US consumer inflation continues to ease, but less so than expected in January.
  • A lower fair-value estimate has prevailed in recent months, offering useful guidance for expecting a limited upside bias for the 10-year rate.
  • Whatever lies ahead, the current fair-value estimate of the 10-year rate, which reflects economic and market data through January, suggests relatively low odds for a significant, sustained rise in the benchmark rate.

US consumer inflation continues to ease, but less so than expected in January. Yesterday’s update suggests that the Federal Reserve will see the latest numbers as a new sign that pricing pressure isn’t cooling fast enough. In turn, the case may have

10-Year US Treasury Yield

10-Year Treasury Yield vs. Average Of Three Fair-Value Model Estimates

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

