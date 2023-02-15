Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 9:37 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.33K Followers

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bryan Vaniman - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Jeff Lawson - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Elena Donio - President-Revenue

Khozema Shipchandler - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities

Paramveer Singh - Oppenheimer

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Frederick Havemeyer - Macquarie Research

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Derrick Wood - Cowen

Rishi Jaluria - RBC

William Power - Baird

Patrick Walravens - JMP

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Twilio Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

Bryan Vaniman, SVP, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Bryan Vaniman

Thanks, Emma. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Twilio's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Our prepared remarks, earnings press release, investor presentation, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at investors.twilio.com.

Joining me today for Q&A are Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO; Elena Donio, President of Revenue; Khozema Shipchandler, COO; and Aidan Viggiano, SVP of FP&A. As announced in our Q4 earnings press release, Elena, Khozema and Aidan will be transitioning into their new Twilio roles effective March 1.

As a reminder, some of our commentary today will include non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics. Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results and further information related to guidance, definitions and key metrics can be found in our earnings press release and the appendix of our prepared remarks, both of which can be found on our IR website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.