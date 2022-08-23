Ceragon Networks Could Trade Above Offer Price Of $3.08 With Its New Chipset Catalyst

Feb. 15, 2023 10:44 PM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)
Summary

  • CRNT remains relevant in the industry with continued growth in its top line.
  • It recently fended off an attempted takeover by AVNW, implying that the company is grossly undervalued.
  • It remains an attractive investment opportunity in light of management's clarification of its long-term targets.
  • Considering its growing operation in the US, CRNT is well-positioned to capitalize on growing opportunities in the US.
  • This makes the company attractive in today’s bearish market.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is a global leader in providing high-capacity 5G wireless backhaul systems. After the threat of a hostile bid from Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW) and a disappointing Q4 report, CRNT currently trades near

