Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 9:55 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.33K Followers

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Conrad Grodd - Vice President, Investor Relations

Anthony Wood - Founder and CEO

Steve Louden - CFO

Charlie Collier - President Roku Media

Mustafa Ozgen - President Devices

Gidon Katz - President, Consumer Experience

Conference Call Participants

Cory Carpenter - JPMorgan

Steven Cahall - Wells Fargo

Laura Martin - Needham & Co.

Thomas Forte - D.A. Davidson

Timothy Nollen - Macquarie Research

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Matthew Thornton - Truist Securities

Nicholas Zangler - Stephens Inc.

Michael Morris - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 Roku Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Conrad Grodd, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Conrad Grodd

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Roku's Fourth Quarter and Year ended 2022 Earnings Call. I'm joined today by Anthony Wood, Roku's Founder and CEO; and Steve Louden, our CFO. Also on today's call for Q&A are Charlie Collier, President Roku Media; Mustafa Ozgen, President Devices; and Gidon Katz, President, Consumer Experience.

Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our shareholder letter, which can be found on our Investor Relations website roku.com/investor. Our comments and responses to your questions on this call reflect management's views as of today only, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. On this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events, such as statements regarding our financial outlook, future market conditions and our expectations regarding the impact of macroeconomic headwinds on our business and industry.

These statements are based on

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.