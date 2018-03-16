Thinkhubstudio

Q4 2022 2022 3 Year Inception† Leaven Partners, LP* 1.0% -7.6% 18.6% 19.2% S&P 500 (SPXTR) 7.5% -18.1% 24.4% 51.0% MSCI EAFE (EFA) 17.6% -14.3% 2.4% 7.9% Vanguard Total World (VT) 10.0% -18.0% 12.7% 26.3% Click to enlarge

*Leaven Partners, LP are time-weighted gross cumulative returns (unaudited) provided by our prime broker, Interactive Brokers. Performance data, (net of all fees and expenses), for each partner, is provided by Liccar Fund Services. †Trading began on March 16, 2018. Click to enlarge

Dear Partners,

In the fourth quarter of 2022, fund assets appreciated by 1%, ending the year down less than -8%. Although there were some positives for the year, 2022 turned out to be a disappointment for us. Of course, relative outperformance is a net positive and I am more than happy to be down less than the general markets—but one cannot “eat” relative performance. Considering your dutiful partner worked for free this year, I can attest Investment Terms and Service Providers that you cannot eat relative outperformance! But I am proud of our fund structure, and I believe it to be a strong asset towards the longevity of the fund. It is important for all the partners to be dining at the same side of the table and if there is no food on your plate—in the form of increased asset value—then I do not think there should be any food on mine.

As I wrote in a previous quarterly letter, limiting the frequency and severity of losses occurred during the life of the fund is of paramount importance. Warren Buffett has many times repeated that the first two[1] rules in investing are to not lose money. The reason is simple: it is far easier to have satisfactory long-term performance when one limits significant losses than it is to bet speculatively on huge gains coupled with the risk of highly damaging drawdowns. Although I am very disappointed to see losses in our wealth this year, it could have been much worse—for that, I am relatively satisfied.

In a 1990 memo to clients, famed investor Howard Marks reminded us that limiting losses by avoiding big “swing-and-misses” is the key to long-term success when he wrote:

“In the long run, however, I feel strongly that seeking relative performance which is just a little bit above average on a consistent basis—with protection against poor absolute results in tough times—will prove more effective than "swinging for the fences."[2]

To get back to zero after a loss of -20%, you need to get a positive return of +25%. (In the case of this year, we need to have a gain of 8.2% in 2023 to get back to our high-water mark.) The further down you go, the harder and harder it is to make up for your losses. Down -50% needs a +100% return, or doubling your money, just to get back to where you started. It continues to get worse from there. Eventually, the hole becomes so deep that you do not have the fortitude to even attempt to climb out of it. A critical part of evaluating me as your fund manager is answering the question: how are we doing when the markets are down? Long-term success will come via favorable results in bad markets.

For the year, our core holdings, which are 2022 Full-Year Contribution

Avg Weight Contribution Put Options 6.6% -0.4% Core Holdings 90.3% -9.9% Cash/Currency Hedge 3.1% +2.7% Total 2022 Return -7.6% Click to enlarge

90% of fund assets, had a negative contribution to fund performance of 10%. Unlike waiting for Godot, I am confident that the performance in our core holdings will arrive! Patience is the capacity to tolerate pain. In investing, this equates to the ability to continue a strategy when immediate results are not satisfactory. I am confident in the underappreciated value we hold in our core holdings and am hopeful the market will agree with us in 2023.

Our currency strategy had a net positive effect on our performance for the year. As I wrote earlier this year, early in the second quarter I decided to hold our Japanese assets in U.S. dollars.[3] For the year, our short position in the Japanese yen had a positive contribution to overall fund performance of +2.5%, offsetting some of our losses in our core holdings. In November, the U.S. dollar began to weaken against the yen, which triggered our stop loss at ¥142.[4] Since November, we no longer are short the yen. As I write, the dollar/yen conversion is ¥133—which means the yen has continued to strengthen against the dollar. When the yen strengthens, we want to hold our Japanese stocks in yen; when the yen weakens, we want to hold our Japanese stocks in dollars. Knowing the future of currency movements is impossible, but, by implementing a simplified trend-following approach, the objective of our currency exposure is not to use it as a significant source of returns, but rather to limit losses when major trends in the exchange rate move against us. This strategy has proven to be effective in 2022. As I write, our only short position is on the Hong Kong dollar.

With a strong market rally in October and November, our put options strategy contributed to a loss of -0.4% for the full year. In other words, had I not implemented a put strategy, our return would have been -7.2% for the year. In markets, you can be right but can still be wrong. In the case of our put strategy, although markets were down for the year, they did not decline at a pace that would have helped the value of our options. We experienced some significant rallies over the summer and during the beginning of this quarter which kept us from seeing significant gains in our put strategy. When the drawdown in markets is slow, the value of our options will not increase as rapidly.

In the long run, the type of tail-risk hedging that I have implemented is not a good idea. We are making an insurance premium payment on a policy that we hope to cash in if the market tanks. Those insurance premiums are a drag on performance, and, in general, are not a good use of funds as it pertains to the objectives of this fund. However, I do think that it is prudent to implement this at times throughout history. (Although, I hope the next time I am faced with this difficult decision is a long time from now!)

Despite what feels like a major correction in the markets, we remain much too elevated. We are in rare air, or the 94th percentile of what you might call crazy behavior! Cliff Asness, at AQR, has been periodically updating the public on this current bubble since December 2021 with the following chart[5]. In short, it tracks the valuation spread between cheap stocks, (the kind of stocks we hold at Leaven Partners), and expensive stocks, (the popular stocks of the day). By definition, expensive stocks are always priced higher than cheap stocks, but when the spread gets too wide then we are in a bubble. (From the chart, see: peaks of the dot-com bubble, Great Financial Crisis (GFC), and the everything bubble of today.)

The majority of folks are probably thinking we have survived the market downturn with a harsh 20% slap on the wrist—and that it is smooth sailing from here. But spreads remain ludicrously high and history suggests that more correction is needed. We have a long way to go to get spreads back to a more normal range.

Source: AQR. January 1, 1990 – December 31, 2022.

Weight Contribution Japan 38% -4.6% Hong Kong 21% -2.0% United States 19%[6] -1.5% Singapore 12% +1.0% France 6% -0.1% Canada 3% -0.4% Other < 1% 0.0% Total 2022 Return -7.6% Click to enlarge

Concerning portfolio allocation, we remain Allocation & Performance by Region heavily weighted in Japan, with 38% of fund assets. For the year, our Japanese holdings had a negative -4.6% contribution to fund performance. Japan continues to test my resolve, but the value in our holdings is significant. Our holdings in Singapore had positive results for the year, highlighted by Soon Lian Holdings, Jason Marine Group, and Cosmosteel Holdings (OTCPK:CSMSF) which were up on the year by 36%, 31%, and 56%, respectively. Jason Marine is approaching my sell target, but I continue to hold all of these positions in the portfolio as of today. Soon Lian, a supplier of aluminum alloy products used in various industrial applications, posted strong operational results and is up over 120% from our original purchase price.

In general, our core holdings were neither punished nor rewarded by the market. Excluding positions I consider special situations, the median calculated intrinsic value declined by -7.6% in the year and the median decline in retained earnings was -7.5%. In other words, the market price of our core holdings declined commensurate with a decline in the value of the businesses.

To a degree, the decline in the business operations of our holdings should not come as a surprise. It was a tough year for everyone excluding the energy sector—where they reported record breaking results. Aggregate earnings growth for the major corporations in America and Europe, excluding energy companies, will be flat to down in 2022.

However, the strategy I implement is less focused on predicting earnings growth—something that is very hard to do—and is more focused on something that is easier to do: buying companies that are cheap relative to their liquid asset value. Take Soon Lian, for example. It is valued in the open market at $14 million (USD) —a tiny company by any standard— but has a liquidation value of $24 million (USD). The market is pricing Soon Lian at 42% below my estimate of intrinsic value. In my opinion, buying companies priced well below a very conservative estimate of intrinsic value provides protection in the face of the cyclicality of business conditions.

Of the 44 companies we own in the portfolio, the median discount to intrinsic value is 38%. This is a very conservative estimate of intrinsic value—as it does not account for these businesses as going concerns but quantifies their liquidation value[7]. Over time and throughout many business cycles, buying a group of companies that trade at these discounts will serve us well.

Staying The Course

In the long run, acting contrary to prevailing sentiment is the path to outperformance. I have the great luxury of being able to align myself with those who evaluate performance in terms of years, not in terms of quarters. This asset, though not measurable, is priceless—as it provides a systemic edge and forms one of the foundational pillars for achieving outstanding absolute returns over long periods at Leaven Partners.

As I have stated before, the strategy implemented in this fund takes 2 to 3 years, on average, to work out. On occasion, when times are heady like they are today, it can take a bit longer. We are buying very cheap stocks; they are cheap because the market believes the company to have (A) very unfavorable prospects; (B) a likelihood of bankruptcy; and/or (C) a likelihood of poor stock price appreciation. For these reasons, oftentimes, a stock becomes too cheap, and the result, on average, is that the stock appreciates due to the following:[8]

The creation of an earning power commensurate with the company’s assets. This may result from: General improvement in the industry, and/or Favorable change in the company’s operating policies, with or without a change in management. These changes include more efficient methods, new products, abandonment of unprofitable lines, etc. A sale or merger, because some other concern is able to utilize the resources to better advantage and hence can pay at least liquidating value for the assets. Complete or partial liquidation.

The fundamental problem is that good companies do not invariably equate to good investments. The price you pay really does matter.

In Closing

I expect to have your NAV report provided by Liccar Fund Services sent to you soon. Summit LLC will begin work on our audit for 2022 in the coming weeks. I plan to hold our annual meeting in the first quarter of 2023. I will reach out to you once I have selected a date—most likely in March.

I am grateful for your participation in Leaven Partners, and that you have entrusted me to manage your assets. I look forward to reporting to you at our next quarter-end.

In the meantime, if there is anything I can do for you, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

Brent Jackson, CFA

Footnotes [1] This is not a typo; but a reflection of Warren’s sense of humor, if you will. [2] https://www.oaktreecapital.com/docs/default-source/memos/1990-10-12-the-route-to-performance.pdf?sfvrsn=33bc0f65_2 [3] Since we hold Japanese assets in U.S. dollars we are short the Japanese yen [4] In November, we also were closed of out short positions in the Euro, Canadian dollar and Singapore dollar. [5] The Bubble Has Not Popped [6] This includes most of our cash holdings, (as I typically hold excess cash in dollars), and our put positions. Our holdings in U.S. equities is approximately 6% of fund assets. [7] Meaning: we closed shop, sold off the assets, and pocketed the cash. [8] Graham, B., & Dodd, D. L. (2009). Security analysis: Principles and technique. New York: McGraw-Hill. Click to enlarge

