CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 9:59 PM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)
CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Kingston - Vice President, Market Intelligence and Investor Relations

Amir Panush - Chief Executive Officer

Yaniv Arieli - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Kevin Cassidy - Rosenblatt Securities

Suji Desilva - Roth Capital

Chris Reimer - Barclays

Martin Yang - Oppenheimer

David O’Connor - BNP Paribas

Gus Richard - Northland

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the CEVA, Inc., Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Richard Kingston, Vice President of Market Intelligence and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Richard Kingston

Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CEVA's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer, and Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA. This is Amir’s first earnings conference call with CEVA and I wish him all the best in his role as CEO.

Before we start, I just like to take you through some forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. I’d like to remind you that today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding market trends and dynamics, including projected declines in the global semiconductor industry in 2023 and the long-term demand opportunity for our technology; our market position, strategy, and growth drivers, including with respect to licensing and royalties, Wi-Fi, 5G and software; demand for and benefits of our technologies; expectations and financial guidance regarding future

