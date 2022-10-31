IronNet: On Life Support By C5 Capital - Sell

Feb. 15, 2023 11:03 PM ETIronNet, Inc. (IRNT)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.14K Followers

Summary

  • Ailing cybersecurity firm remains in bail-out discussions with long-term shareholder C5 Capital.
  • According to C5 Capital's non-binding expression of interest submitted in December, outside shareholders will be offered $0.30 per share in cash.
  • Due to "exigent circumstances" and considering the composition of the Board of Directors and stockholder base, IronNet does not intend to seek outside shareholder approval for the transaction.
  • Should negotiations break down, the company is likely to file for bankruptcy in the very near future.
  • With the shares trading approximately 60% above C5 Capital's non-binding offer and a definitive agreement likely to be finalized until the end of this month, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.

Cyber security.Digital padlock icon,Cyber security technology network and data protection technology on virtual dashboard.Online internet authorized access against cyber attack and privacy business data concept.

greenbutterfly

Five months ago, I advised investors to consider selling existing positions or outright shorting the shares of ailing cybersecurity start-up IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) based on severe execution issues and elevated liquidity needs.

Since that time, the company's fundamentals have continued

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.14K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.