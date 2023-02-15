The S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats Index: A Legacy Of Dividend Increases In Technology

Feb. 15, 2023 11:40 PM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • As high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical risks dominated the headlines in 2022, technology stocks had a particularly difficult year.
  • From Dec. 31, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2022, the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats Index increased its annual dividends by an annualized 14.72%.
  • Due to its emphasis on selecting companies with steady dividend increases, the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats Index has historically provided a solid risk-adjusted outperformance over both short- and long-term periods, a superior dividend yield, and a value factor tilt in comparison with the S&P TMI Information Technology.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Wenli Bill Hao

As high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical risks dominated the headlines in 2022, technology stocks had a particularly difficult year. Given the many headwinds facing the sector, the S&P Total Market Index (

2022 Total Return

Performance Comparison of the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats Index, S&P TMI Information Technology and S&P TMI Indices

A Comparison of Dividend Yield

Factor Exposure (Z-Score)

Industry Composition Comparison

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.16K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.