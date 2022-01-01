Joey Ingelhart

Despite broader economic conditions and concerns that the picture will worsen from here, there are some companies that have been misjudged when it comes to the potential they offer. One company that I could point to illustrate this is Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN), an enterprise that's dedicated to the design and production of vehicle propulsion solutions for both commercial and defense vehicles. In particular, the company emphasizes the medium and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that are in demand for certain vehicles. Even though everything related to the vehicle space has been looked upon with a jaundiced eye because of the impact that the investment community fears inflation and rising interest rates will have on demand and company margins, this particular company has continued to thrive. In addition, shares of the business are trading at very low levels. So despite seeing its share price surge in recent months, I would make the case that further upside exists from here. And because of that, I've decided to keep the ‘buy’ rating I had on the stock previously.

Great performance continues

The last article I wrote about Allison Transmission Holdings was published in early September of 2022. In that article, I talked about how well the company had held up leading up to that point. I also talked about how management was expecting results to remain strong through not only the remainder of 2022, but also through 2023. On top of all of this, I found myself impressed just by how cheap shares of the company were. All of this combined led me to feel bullish enough about the company to keep it rated a ‘buy’, a rating that reflects my view that shares should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since then, the company has done quite well for itself, with shares generating upside for investors of 27.8% compared to the 6.1% increase seen by the S&P 500.

This massive return disparity is not due to luck. Rather, it has everything to do with robust fundamental performance. To see what I mean, I would like to draw your attention to financial results achieved for the fourth quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. This is one of only two quarters for which new data is available that was not available when I last wrote about the company. During that time, revenue came in at $718 million. That's 11.5% higher than the $644 million generated only one year earlier. It's also $41.79 million more than what analysts anticipated for the quarter. This sales increase was driven by growth across three of the company's product categories. As measured by end market, the greatest growth came from its North American on-highway exposure. Sales there jumped 18.5% year over year, climbing from $281 million to $333 million. This was driven largely by continued strength in customer demand for last-mile delivery, regional haul, and vocational trucks. Growth was impressive across other categories as well. On a percentage basis, the greatest growth for the company came from its on-highway end users outside of North America. Revenue there skyrocketed 23.6% from $106 million to $131 million. This was driven by the continued execution of the company's growth initiatives in Europe, Asia, and South America. The biggest weakness in sales came from its off-highway operations outside of North America. These were down 17.1% year-over-year, with data through the third quarter saying that the weakening was caused by reduced demand associated with wheeled vehicle applications.

The rise in revenue brought with it increased profitability. Net income of $141 million dwarfed the $118 million generated one year earlier. On a per-share basis, profits came in at $152. That's far higher than what the company generated the same time one year earlier and it beat analysts' expectations to the tune of $0.27 per share. Operating cash flow rose from $168 million to $224 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also expanded, climbing from $220 million to $245 million. The fourth quarter was not the only good quarter for the company. For 2022 in its entirety, revenue came in at $2.77 billion. That represents a sizable increase over the $2.40 billion reported for 2021. Net income jumped from $442 million to $531 million. In this case, operating cash flow actually climbed from $635 million to $657 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company rose from $844 million to $995 million.

For 2023 as a whole, management is forecasting sales of between $2.825 billion and $2.925 billion. At the midpoint, that would translate to a year-over-year growth of 3.8%. That is slower growth, however, than the 15.3% increase generated between 2021 and 2022. The company has also provided guidance when it comes to all of the major profitability metrics that I cover. Net income should be between $500 million and $550 million. Operating cash flow should come in at between $605 million and $665 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company should be between $965 million and $1.025 billion.

Based on these figures, the company is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 8.0. The forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should be 6.6, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should come in at 6.5. By comparison, if we were to use the data from 2022, these multiples would be 7.9, 6.4, and 6.7, respectively. For 2021, they would be 9.1, 6.6, and 7.7, respectively. As part of my analysis, I also compared the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 12.9 to a high of 38.1. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range would be from 8.2 to 417.6. And finally, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range should be from 9.3 to 18.5. In all three scenarios, Allison Transmission Holdings was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Allison Transmission Holdings 7.9 6.4 6.7 Terex Corp (TEX) 12.9 14.9 9.3 Federal Signal Corp (FSS) 31.0 41.3 12.2 Alamo Group (ALG) 20.6 417.6 12.2 Oshkosh (OSK) 38.1 8.2 14.0 Trinity Industries (TRN) 16.1 20.7 14.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Allison Transmission Holdings continues to be a winner. The company's top line and bottom line results have been very impressive and I suspect that trend to continue for at least the next few quarters. It is possible that the company could experience some pain depending on how bad broader economic conditions get. But even if they do, shares are priced low enough so as to offer some decent upside moving forward. As such, I have no problem keeping the ‘buy’ rating on the company even though shares have already moved up by so much.