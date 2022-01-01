ClaudineVM

DBS logo (DBS Group)

Investment thesis

DBS Group Holdings ADR (OTCPK:DBSDY) constitutes 4 ordinary shares of DBS Group. Its main listing is on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Their market capitalization is SGD 89.3 billion.

Our stance for this bank, Southeast Asia’s largest, has been a Hold for some time since the share price has run up 35% over the last two years.

DBS Group's 2 years share price (Yahoo Finance)

With Q4 and the FY 2022 financial results out, we like to share our view with you.

FY 2022 Financial Results

Profit & Loss

DBS Group achieved a record performance in 2022 with a net profit of SGD 8.19 billion, which was 20% higher than last year.

EPS for the year was SGD 3.15.

Based on a share price of SGD 34.70 we get a P/E of 11.02

Their return on equity climbed from 12.5% to a new high of 15.0%.

Net fee income fell 12% to SGD 3.09 billion. Investment appetite from their corporate and private wealth customer was low in 2022 and this resulted in a 26% decline in wealth management fees to SGD 1.33 billion and by 44% to SGD 121 million in fees from their investment banking division.

This was fortunately offset by higher income from interest income.

Net interest income grew 40% to a record SGD 10.7 billion.

Net interest margin increased 48 basis points to 2.11% from higher interest rates. NIM was at 1.63% at the end of 2021.

We do not believe that the NIM will rise much from here.

Balance sheet

Non-performing assets, or NPA, fell 8% from Q3 to Q4 and stood at SGD 5.13 billion at the end of 2022. The formation of new NPAs was more than offset by repayments and write-offs as well as currency effects.

On a quarterly basis, their NPL ratio improved from 1.2% to 1.1%.

The bank is solid with a good buffer to handle losses.

Their Common Equity Tier-1 ratio rose 0.8% from Q3 to 14.6% due to the higher profits, a decline in risk-weighted assets, and currency effects.

The leverage ratio of 6.4% was more than twice the regulatory minimum of 3%.

NAV per share is SGD 21.17, which is slightly lower than the SGD 21.47 it was at the end of last year. It leaves us with a Price to NAV of 1.64

That is not a price to NAV that we consider to be particularly attractive as an entry point.

Returning capital to Shareholders

In view of their record earnings for the year 2022, the board has proposed that the company increase its quarterly dividend from SGD 0.36 to SGD 0.42 per share. In addition to this, they also proposed a Special dividend of SGD 0.50 which was welcomed yet did not do much positive to its share price.

DBS Group dividend growth (DBS Group Q4 2022 Financial Results Presentation)

Even when we exclude the Special dividend for 2022, we can see that DBS Group is able to grow the dividend from year to year.

The yield based on the assumption that they will continue to pay SGD 0.42 per share quarterly is 4.84%. That is not fantastic, but it is an acceptable level.

We were fortunate to purchase DBS Group during the pandemic at a considerably lower level and when we include the Special dividend we will get a yield of 11% in 2023. That is fantastic.

Looking purely at their ability and willingness to return capital, as shareholders in DBS Group we are happy on that front.

Business Prospects

Singapore is a small country that can only grow so much.

DBS Group can increase market share amongst the 3 largest banks, which are DBS Group, UOB (OTCPK:UOVEY), and OCBC (OTCPK:OVCHF). However, those two competitors do have their own faithful customers, so gaining market share from them is not so easy. It is also a known fact that customer retention in banking is quite high.

DBS Group can grow oversea, in markets such as Hong Kong, India, and more recently Taiwan where they purchased consumer banking from Citi Group last year.

Risk to thesis and conclusion

The main risks to DBS Group remain the same as they were last month when we wrote our article which focused on what we expect from the bank this year.

An increase in actual unemployment in Singapore and higher foreclosures of SMEs could cause Non-Performing Assets to increase.

Official numbers of unemployment might not be a good indicator of how many people are unemployed here. At the end of 2022, the official unemployment was 2.1%. Bear in mind that Singapore does not have any automatic unemployment benefits. Government has some schemes in place that allow you to learn new employable skills, but even they are not 100% free. As such, we believe that the number could be higher since there is no immediate monetary gain from registering as unemployed.

Therefore, we want to monitor closely the NPA, as that will tell us if people are having difficulties in servicing their mortgages. So far, we do not see an alarming uptick in forced sales of properties.

Therefore, at this moment in time, we consider it safe to hold on to DBS Group.

But would we buy more DBS Group stock at this share price level?

It is hard for us to see a much higher share price from here.

As such, we have to continue our Hold stance.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.