Stanislau Kharytanovich

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) has seen its share of ups and downs over the past 3 years, and I've largely stayed on the sidelines, especially when the stock traded as high as $64 in April of last year. However, with stabilizing fundamentals and a price well below its 52-week high, I believe the stock is worth a look for long-term investors, so let's get started.

Why VTR?

Ventas is an S&P 500 company that owns and operates a diverse collection of healthcare real estate assets in the U.S. Canada, and the U.K. At present, it owns 1,200 properties across senior living communities, life science, medical office buildings, and healthcare systems. It has a long operating history that spans over two decades, and is led by long-time CEO Debra Cafaro.

VTR is a well-diversified among the major healthcare asset classes, with about an even split between SHOP (seniors housing operating portfolio), office (medical office and life sciences buildings), and triple-net lease, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Ventas continues to make strong progress in operating fundamentals, with total company same store cash NOI growth of 8.5% YoY during the fourth quarter. Encouragingly, VTR's SHOP, which has been hit the hardest over the past 3 years, saw 19% same store NOI growth, driven in large part to margin expansion as revenue grew at a more modest 8% rate. The margin expansion is an encouraging sign that labor shortages and wage inflation are starting to ease.

Notably, VTR is allocating capital towards the high growth life sciences as well as the sturdy medical office building segments. This is supported by its $1 billion worth of closed or committed projects in 2022, including the $425 million Atrium Health/Wake Forest University School of Medicine development in Charlotte, and the 18 property, 732k square foot MOB portfolio that's 100% leased to Ardent Health Services for a 12 year lease term.

While VTR still has some ways to go to achieving its pre-pandemic FFO per share run rate, the future appears to be bright, as considering the low level of new supply and the fat-growing 80+ age population, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

In senior housing, there are compelling supply demand tailwinds. The over-80 population will grow at record levels in 2023. Yet, we continue to see construction as a percentage of inventory at its lowest level in five years and substantially better in Ventas markets. Over the last few years, we have taken decisive actions to position our SHOP portfolio to capitalize on this exciting demographically-led demand. We strengthened our team, enhanced our powerful analytic capabilities, rolled out the Ventas OI platform, sold, transitioned and acquired properties and invested capital in communities with strong market fundamentals, all to win the recovery.

Meanwhile, VTR maintains a strong balance sheet with a total debt to gross asset value of 37%. While its net debt to EBITDA ratio appears to be elevated at 6.9x, this should continue to trend down, as EBITDA continues to recover. The ratings agencies appear to not be too concerned, as VTR maintains a strong BBB+ investment grade credit rating.

Importantly, VTR's dividend is well-covered by a 62% payout ratio, based on Q4 Normalized FFO per share of $0.73. I also see value in VTR stock at the current price of $50.53 with a P/FFO of 16.6.

This is considering VTR's high quality asset base, long-term runway, strong balance sheet, and analyst expectations for 9% FFO/share growth this year. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $54. This appears to be a conservative price estimate, and could translate into a potential 10% total return over the next 12 months.

Investor Takeaway

Ventas owns premium healthcare properties that are well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth. It's made strong progress towards a rebound and wage inflation pressure appears to be easing. VTR also maintains a strong balance sheet and pays a well-covered dividend that's set for growth along with fundamental improvements. Considering all the above, VTR could deliver strong total returns for patient investors from here.