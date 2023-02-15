BlackBerry Limited (BB) Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference (Transcript)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference February 15, 2023 11:25 AM ET

Company Participants

John Wall - SVP & Head of BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Limited

Tim Foote - VP, IR, BlackBerry Limited

Conference Call Participants

Luke Junk - Baird

Operator

Good morning. Thanks for joining us. My name is Luke Junk, and I cover vehicle, technology, and mobility for Baird. We're very pleased to have BlackBerry with us today. We'll be focusing much of today's discussion on the auto market where the company's QNX software is used in more than 225 million vehicles on the road. Related results are reported in the company's IoT segment with TTM sales of over $200 million. Joining us this morning, we have John Wall, SVP and Head of QNX and Tim Foote from Investor Relations. We do have 30 minutes for this session, so I'll do my best to work in any questions, you can submit those through your web portal or just email me directly, ljunk@rwbaird.com.

And with that, I'll turn it over to [indiscernible] for some just brief introduction comments.

Tim Foote

Hi, Luke. Thank you very much for hosting us today. We really appreciate you taking the time. So yeah, as mentioned, we got John Wall here, Mr.QNX as I like to call him. We're very excited about where the QNX business is positioned right now. The secular trends are a significant tailwind for us. And we're actually delivering some very significant design wins at this point. I'm sure we'll get into that a little bit more, but currently we're setting records for net new incremental business. So one of the stats we've given a number of times before is that, in the first six months of this current fiscal year we added more backlog of new design wins and more royalty backlog than we have in any previous 12 months period

