Exxon Mobil: Bullish Fundamentals Vs. High Price

Feb. 16, 2023 12:36 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XLE, OXY1 Comment
Burt Rothberg profile picture
Burt Rothberg
891 Followers

Summary

  • Exxon has almost doubled in a year.
  • The oil/gas situation is bullish, but XOM may be fully discounting it.
  • I've changed my long position into a less aggressive short option position.
  • Keep some dry powder in this sector for a bout of long liquidation.

Mobil gas and service station. ExxonMobil is the world"s largest oil, petrol and gas company.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On July 30, 2021, I wrote a bullish article on (NYSE:XOM). This generated a lot of page views (for me anyway, since I usually write about off the run investments). It was also timed well; XOM

oil investment

IEA

oil investment by group

IEA

opex vs. world oil

Exxon, IEA

cumulative alpha of xom

author's calculations

OXY cumulative alpha

author's calculation

This article was written by

Burt Rothberg profile picture
Burt Rothberg
891 Followers
Burt Rothberg is a Seeking Alpha contributor.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, OXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My long position is via options

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.