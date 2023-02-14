Presto Automation, Inc. (PRST) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 15, 2023 11:42 PM ETPresto Automation Inc. (PRST), PRSTW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.34K Followers

Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Whitcomb - Vice President of Investor Relations

Rajat Suri - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Ashish Gupta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets

Samad Samana - Jefferies & Co.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Presto Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Chris Whitcomb, VP of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Chris Whitcomb

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. My name is Chris Whitcomb, and I’m Vice President of Investor Relations here at Presto. I’m pleased to be joining on today’s call by Presto’s Founder and CEO, Raj Suri; and CFO, Ashish Gupta.

Just as an announcement, the filing and the press release have both been issued, so they should hit the wire at any minute. So with that, please note that on today’s call, management will refer to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. While the Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information for investors, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. You are directed to our press release for a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP.

Before we begin, please note that some of our remarks on this call will be forward-looking. Therefore, please refer to the cautionary statement in today’s press release for additional details about these remarks. Please note that these forward-looking statements made during this conference call speak only

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.