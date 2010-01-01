Competition Coming For AbbVie's Blockbuster Humira

Summary

  • It’s among the prohibitively expensive biologic pharmaceuticals being replaced by cheaper “biosimilar” copycats.
  • Relief is on the way for patients who need Humira, a product made by AbbVie.
  • Several drugmakers are expected to begin offering biosimilar versions of Humira in the coming months, including: Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, and Merck.

By Andrew Prochnow

Worldwide sales of Humira have totaled $200 billion in the last 20 years—just about the biggest haul in the history of prescription drugs. The bonanza was predicated on charging as much as $84,000 for a year’s supply.

What’s a Biosimilar?

Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

