CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference Call February 15, 2023 1:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Kulkarni - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mani Foroohar - SVB Securities

Mani Foroohar

Good afternoon and good morning to those still on the West Coast. Welcome to this next session of our Annual Global Biopharma Conference here at SVB Securities. I am Mani Foroohar, senior analyst, exec medicines team. And I am very fortunate to be hosting Sam Kulkarni, CRISPR Therapeutics for this part of the afternoon section. Sam, how are you doing?

Sam Kulkarni

Good. Thanks for having us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mani Foroohar

Great. As we continue with questions and dive into some of the details and nuances around data, etcetera, for the company, as a reminder for those in the investor audience, if you would like us to elaborate on anything, follow-up with any questions if there is topics that you specifically want to – would like us to address that we have not necessarily gone to, please do feel free to send those to me – send those to me through an e-mail either at mani.foroohar@svbsecurities.com or in response to any of my notes that you find in your inbox, assuming you are not one of those who sends them on to junk with a rule or you could simply enter the question into the question answer interface, which should be on your screen somewhere south of my chin, right here and that will come to me as well. And I’ll pass those along as Sam will just bake those into the conversation. That logistics that being out of the way, Sam, let’s start with what I think is one of the more common questions I get, which is to what extent is, is CRISPR’s perspective on potential approval, launch timing, etcetera for exa-cel more nuanced than what events with the debate amongst investors or do you feel like people have got it within a pretty tight time horizon and the level of uncertainty is pretty low?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. We are very excited about advancing all the regulatory filings for exa-cel. As Vertex and us announced earlier, we have completed the European filings in December. It’s – and it was great to see the validation from both the MHRA and the EMA around those filings, which then that’s all on track there for Europe. I think for the U.S, we began a rolling submission in November and we hope to complete it by the end of this quarter. So all on track, so – no, nothing to add there in terms of nuances or qualifiers, I think we are all very busy doing our best. These are pretty intensive efforts around the filing packages given its the first CRISPR therapy – CRISPR-based therapy to ever go to regulators, but we feel confident that it should all be done in time and then we go through the regulatory approval process.

Mani Foroohar

That makes sense to me. That makes sense to me. Let’s pivot to a slightly different topic, as we are talking about different regulatory authorities, one debate that’s arisen more in vivo than in therapies exactly like this, but certainly relevant to your pipeline is the perceived gap between the expectations to those first patient in the U.S with in vivo gene-editing tool versus the expectations of European regulators, Asia-Pacific Rim regulators and also regulators and countries in Oceania, New Zealand, Australia, etcetera. How wide is that gap in terms of the expected pool of data to dose your first patient? One is first patient for gene-editing we will start with how wide is that gap?

Sam Kulkarni

It’s hard to genericize. I think it’s program by program, I think depending on how severe the disease is what the unmet need is you could have differences in how the regulator set standards. By and large, at 20,000 foot level, there is not that much of a difference. I mean, I think it may manifest itself in terms of a few months here and there. But what I would say is there maybe some differences in the length of tox studies or the size of preclinical tox studies, some of the assessments you need to do for off-target, etcetera, but it’s not dramatic. I mean, we went through this with our ex vivo therapies back in 2017 timeframe. We started with the CTA in Europe and dose our first patient in Europe and then we filed our IND in the U.S. We did go on hold for our sickle cell therapy at the time, which caused a lot of the same questions and sort of excitement around the difference in regulatory standards. But it turned out that it was one of those where it takes a little bit of time to standardize and fully ensure harmonization of requirements, not just across the ocean, but across different teams at the agency. So, I wouldn’t read too much into it at this point, I think there is, at this point, we do have to do a little more work for IND than we have to do for certain other approvals, but it’s not dramatic.

Mani Foroohar

That makes sense to me. So, as you talk about sort of harmonization of standards and sort of narrowing that, have we reached harmonization in ex vivo world? And is this just sort of like a nuanced debate in terms of the in vivo side of things, where theoretically there is still some hot potential going out of exposure? Is that really the driver of it?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. So I think for ex vivo you have to take it part-by-part. I think there is the non-clinical there is the CMC and then the clinical standards, right. The clinical standards, I think really depend on the indication. It’s very hard to say that standardization. I think we have seen number of indications where different regulatory agencies have taken a different view as to what’s required for filing package. Take one of the autoimmune drugs, for instance, that is approved in the Europe but not in the U.S. and there was a refusal to file, for instance, 2 years ago for one of these drugs without naming what exactly what that is. But I think for the more important question is the CMC package and the non-clinical. I think if there were widely varying standards on CMC, it would cause a lot more work and a lot more expenses to do it all. But I think there is actually a lot of convergence on what’s required on the CMC packages. And similarly, I think on the non-clinical aspect, there is convergence on or there is I would say things are getting closer on what’s required from preclinical tox packages or assays and everything else.

I do think that over time you are going to see the same convergence in vivo therapies, but there is just that higher scrutiny given that you want to rule out any chance of editing in organs that you are not going to want to edit in. And let’s say for targeted delivery, you want to see that most of the editing is happening in the liver and not much else in any other organ systems. So again, all this we got worked out. There are lot of forms for industry and the agency to work together and their support from NIH and other bodies here as well. So something that I don’t think is going to be a major concern for the field in the long run.

Mani Foroohar

Let’s start out more specific speak to your program probably Vertex in hemoglobinopathies. How do you – are there specific lessons you were drawing or factories you are going to be following in your competitor, Bluebird’s experience, a different technology to be fair, but not entirely different population? As you form your own commercial strategy, another thing that you learned that you and your partners have learned from their experience in Europe that are influencing your entry into that market?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. I think Vertex is leading our commercial efforts and they will provide much more color and commentary around specific efforts in the U.S versus ex-U.S. What I will say is I am not entirely sure that there is much to take away from the Bluebird experience in Germany. I have generally found that some of these European payer systems will come to the table and negotiate the appropriate price for drugs as long as there is support from ICER and other bodies, but also that there is significant value demonstration. What may have happened is a one-off situation that may not actually be much of a telltale sign for what’s going to happen to exa-cel in Europe. So, we are not – we are not leaning too heavily on that experience. I think what is encouraging is for – as Bluebird is launched in thalassemia in the U.S, which is the much smaller addressable population. It does seem like there is reasonable interest in the therapy and it will take some time for them to get the patients on the – to manufacture their product and dose them, but it does show you that there is patient demand which is what I have been saying a lot. I do think the Street is undervaluing exa-cel or therapies in this category, because the patient demand we see and the excitement we see in our clinical trials tells you that there are lot of patients who are just fed up of living with this disease. And they want to have – they want to take a chance on the therapy that could cure them, especially after seeing some of the stories that we saw in NPR and other outlets. So I do think the demand equation is going to be strong.

Mani Foroohar

So when you talk a little bit about the demand equation, I think that calls to mind a very different market, but one we are investing, but another one with complex manufactured product, which is Bristol’s experience in cell therapy world, where they ran up on a manufacturing supply limitation. And it’s easy to chuckle and call that high-class problem, but it is a problem, because patients who need our drug. There isn’t the same ticking clock in sickle cell or potentially progressing tumor, but you could always could have a crisis – crisis for stroke or an organ damage. So in some ways there was a thought. How do you think about you and your partner scaling the manufacturing capacity need having it in the right places geographically? Like what is the plan? How much flexibility needs to be built into that plan for over under supply within defined geographical areas?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, it’s I mean a really important question. And I think what I will say is both Vertex and us have had the same philosophy, which is we want to make sure there is drug supply for every patient that wants to get the drug and deserves it. And part of that is how we scale up manufacturing. Fortunately, given the strong balance sheets on both sides, we have actually scaled up manufacturing to a point where we don’t think we are going to be drug-limited, supply limited. The second thing is, we want also created some redundancy across the Atlantic, so that we don’t have to fly the samples out too far and we can turn our manufacturing faster in the same region. Now, in the early days, you do have to sequence them. Because when you harvest the cells from the patient, even if you have 10 patients Day 1, you have to harvest the cell, send to manufacturing and there is a normalcy that comes to bear after a few months in terms of the manufacturing schedule. But we are also preparing to ensure capacity for the upfront bolus, if there is one. So, all these things that we are taking into consideration and we are being relatively more aggressive about it just to make sure that we don’t run into a supply issue.

Mani Foroohar

Great. While we are doing some of this nuance, how should we think about the applicability of infrastructure built around this partnership? And how it might apply elsewhere within your partner assets with Vertex and also elsewhere in your wholly owned pipeline or is it unique enough and the manufacturing process sufficiently unique that, that’s the wrong way to think about it?

Sam Kulkarni

Well, I think we have had the benefit of being able to work with Vertex and they have a large setup that we were able to learn from. One of the key reasons for us to go into immunooncology with cell therapies was the parlay that we had from our hemoglobinopathies program in terms of competencies. We learned how to handle cells, how to do the release testing, how to do the quick turnaround and that came in very handy as we moved not just the first gen programs in immunooncology, but also the second gen programs. And so we have been able to expand on that competency. I am going to almost call it a core competency for us now, which is cell handling, for instance, that came from our lead program.

Second, I think, for our diabetes program now with the acquisition of ViaCyte by Vertex, we are partnered with them 50:50 on our VCTX-211 program. And there it’s very different disease, very different situation from a manufacturing standpoint. But I think from a decision-making standpoint, I think having worked with them closely on exa-cel. We are able to carryover some of the same operating constructs or the operating agility into that program in diabetes, where we are dosing patients. So there is definitely benefit as we have tried to expand our portfolio from having a successful lead program. And by the way, as we get to hopefully to BLA filing for our immunooncology products, the experience of having gone through exa-cel is going to be tremendously helpful, because the same work we have done, for instance, in CMC to qualify our enzymes, our process of making guides etcetera, all that ports into additional BLAs that we may file.

Mani Foroohar

That makes sense to me. As you brought it up, let’s move over to the oncology side of the platform for a little bit, I don’t want that to get ignored, I know it, that doesn’t kept that time – just lost it all of the nuance and focus on the scale and size of the sickle and beta thal opportunity. So I think, broadly speaking, the discussion has been an expectation that 110, CTX110 – excuse me. We will be dosing a registrational study sometime early this year. That being the case on what time horizon reasonable for us to expect kind of initial data for that study?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, I think CTX110 is already in the registrational trial. And I think when it’s the registrational trial, there is defined points of which you cut the data. It’s you don’t want to compromise the dataset by looking at it too often or cutting the data based on when we are going to disclose it. So there is an interim analysis baked in. And depending on enrollment speed and how quickly how the patients do on the trial, we will hit those interim analysis endpoints – interim analysis points, where that’s when we cut the data and disclose the data. So 110, hopefully, we get to that point this year, but we are advancing the trial rapidly. On 130, I think we have a meeting with the agency based on our RMAT designation to clarify what a registrational trial might look like for CTX130 in T-cell lymphomas. This is a rare disease which has no other therapies. So what is the bar, really? How do we think about it trial design? Even if it’s a single arm trial, what are the endpoints we would be looking for, for approval? That’s an important discussion that we would – we have upcoming with the agency that would dictate what that registrational trial looks like. And then again, we will have interim analysis points baked into that trial as we start that trial – start the registrational part of that trial.

And finally, I would say for our next gen programs, 112 and 131, I think we are in the clinic and I think we will have data this year. The question is whether what point we disclose the data, but there is lot of excitement around those two programs, not just from investors, but from pharma companies and investigators. I think the fact that we saw response with CTX130 in solid tumor and RCC complete response nonetheless. And then the additional data that others saw was CD70, CAR-T in RCC gives us great confidence that a more potent CAR-T in RCC could be transformational. Now those patients and make sure it’s safe and that actually bears out in terms of the data, but there is quite a bit of excitement in the field around CTX131 and CTX112 as well.

Mani Foroohar

So while we are on this topic, I think it makes sense to talk a little bit about the next-gen constructs that get a little bit less attention, which is understandable for investors for thinking about things a little more than like almost DCF timeline. So what happens tomorrow is more important than what happens a year from now, but perhaps not the way one should think about operating a company. Let’s talk about the timeline on when we are going to get incremental detail for 112 and 131. And then we will start talking about your perspective on some of the additional edits and exactly where we are looking to increase potency versus [indiscernible]?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. I mean, it’s not too far in the distant future. The two edits that we incorporated with our CTX112, 131 edits, programs are Regnase-1, which is the ribosomal binding protein and a transcriptional regulator of cytokines and pro-inflammatory environment and TGFBR2, which is a well-known target for making these CAR-Ts less exhaustion prone in the tumor microenvironment. And Regnase-1 came out of a large empirical screen and also was more out in one of the partnerships we had. And I think it’s going to be very important target in immunooncology. It hasn’t been one because not extracellular and easily targetable, but intracellular as an intracellular target is very important. And so we are – what we are looking for is the expansion kinetics early on. Within the next six months, we will know how these cells expand in patients, and whether it’s much higher expansion relative to the first gen products. Now, we haven’t decided when we are going to disclose the data, and we want to get a bigger clinical data set before we disclose it. But the telltale signs are there. If you see much greater expansion of the cells, if you see those cells are much more central memory phenotype or more naive phenotype, let’s say a day 10. If we see that the cells are not exhausted, by day 12, day 14, all those are very important markers that would prognosticate how the trial might work out. And so we are quite excited to see that in the next over the course of the next six months, whether we – how we disclose it is something that will guide to middle of the year.

Mani Foroohar

Makes sense to me. We have talked a little bit about the impact of those edits and potential benefit. One of the questions that I get from investors a lot is, how might that increase potency sort of declare itself? The clinical studies like what hint should we be looking for in sort of initial readout versus sort of a longer term follow-up readout? Do we need to see multiple doses to judge a dose response is the degree of benefit? What are the metrics that investors should be looking at, in the early first couple of readouts for these assets?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes, absolutely. I think, let’s take the example of 131 in RCC. The first thing we are looking for is the expansion kinetics, as I talked about earlier. Are we seeing favorable expansion kinetics, relative to first gen. Second, of course is to say, are we seeing responses, and are we seeing responses that doses that are much lower than what we saw with the first step, right. If we saw – if we started seeing responses at doses one or two, that indicates that your data might get better, because there is a dose response with these CAR-Ts. And we saw some of that the last ash, there were some academic posters or work done by academics around CAR-T, armored with IL-18 for instance. And instead of seeing responses at 300 million CAR-T cells, we start seeing responses at 30 million CAR-T cells, because the cells are so potent, right. So, these drugs declare themselves early, if their potency is higher, assuming we can stay within the safety index. So, that’s what we would be looking for. And it would inform how we think about our own investments, because if we start seeing those signs, we are going to go pedal to the metal on other IO construct, other targets, with our allogeneic CAR-T platform, especially now that we have our own manufacturing, and we can turn around much faster.

Mani Foroohar

That makes sense to me. A few minutes left, I want to pivot to in vivo side of the platform. One of the questions that we get is given that there is different companies looking at very different indications is, what point is indication to broad market, especially this is in the context of CV disease, etcetera. But CRISPR want to build out its own commercial infrastructure? Is there like a threshold where you think, okay, this is more appropriate for partnering, or is that driven by indications? Is that driven by size of the required sales force? Like, how do you think about indications that belong in-house in vivo and indications that really belong, it’s in someone else’s hands commercially?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. No, I think it’s for us, it’s more a question. It’s not just about commercially in the commercial infrastructure required. It’s what’s the – what are the development costs, I think if somebody is going to take 5,000 patient trial, it’s pretty expensive for small biotech, right. So, I think that kind of informs a little bit our choice of indications, we are going with ANGPTL3 first, LPA next, and then PCSK9. With ANGPTL3, there is only one approved drug, which is Evkeeza. And we do think that you can actually do it relatively small trial in populations like pride lists ride population, which is not thousands of patients, it’s hundreds of patients at best or maybe a couple of 100 patients and get approval, which is something that we can completely do ourselves and potentially even consider launching by ourselves. Obviously, we will make that decision at the right time, but the true value creation is going to be between now and h POC and having a path towards VLA from there. So, that’s something where we think about quite carefully because that equation may be different for PCSK9 and maybe a little more expensive to develop PCSK9 all the way. And I am not sure that’s something that we want to take on through the entire course of development. LPA is a very interesting target. I think the more we look at the emerging data, and obviously, there is big data readouts coming from Novartis and then Amgen as well on LPA. And that could be a very interesting target that we want to retain full control off at this point, as we see what other data is coming in as we continue to prosecute on program. But what you are asking are very important questions and questions that we think about all the time, but our key metric is return invested capital and making sure that we do see 3x, 4x return enterprise value based on the invested capital that we see in the near-term. And then we can always make that decision around partnering later on, beyond that point of extracting value.

Mani Foroohar

That makes sense to me. We will come into the very end of our time here, but one of the other questions that comes up quite frequently is around targeting for in vivo approaches extrahepatically, obviously, there is a debate and a couple of different companies have taken swings at a few different technologies pulmonary etcetera, muscle, bone marrow. How you think about the landscape of novel targeting technologies to endeavor to deliver a construct to gene edit other tissue types? Like, is it – are there specific technologies out there that you are looking at plus five? Are we still in the early days, and no one is really proved developed proper proof-of-concept?

Sam Kulkarni

Yes. This was actually a big focus for us. I think for neuromuscular indications. It’s, so far, it’s turning out that viruses are a better vehicle than LMPs. And so, we focused on improving the virus capsids, one with a partner company, Capsida and another with our collaboration with Vertex and DMD and DM1. And that’s the route we will take for those indications, but LMPs are turning out to be quite useful for other organ systems. We can think about the eye, you can think about the manipulate system, you could target LMPs specifically to those organs. Obviously, all these things are easy to conceptualize hard to do, because if you started the conversation off with all the regulatory hurdles around, just LMP delivered to liver, and the constraints around it, to get an IND. I think it’s that much harder with other organ systems to ensure that you have specific delivery to the organ systems and not anywhere else. But that – all that’s really much faster than we all anticipate, I think 3 years or 4 years ago. And I think the LMP technology, especially armored LMP, with biological conjugates around certain targets are gaining a lot of traction.

Mani Foroohar

Great, that is very helpful. We are getting the end of our time message here. Sam, thank you so much for joining us. I am certain that a lot of these questions are going to be revisited over-and-over the next couple of years. As you and your partner Vertex enter the commercial realm together, and as well as a lot of these novel technologies expand the reach of CRISPR gene editing, I am looking forward to those conversations.

Sam Kulkarni

Terrific. Thank you.

Mani Foroohar

My pleasure, as always.